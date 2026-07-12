‘Only Umno-BN can protect Malay rights’: Netizens question Khairy’s remarks

MALAYSIA: Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin urged Malay‑Muslim voters in Negeri Sembilan to return support to BN in the upcoming state election. Speaking at a Seremban Umno Youth and Puteri meeting, he claimed only Umno‑BN can safeguard Malay interests, accusing Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun of failing under DAP’s influence.

Khairy stressed BN’s 14 assemblymen previously defended Malay voices, adding that future decisions rest with BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Social media users appear dissatisfied with such remarks. One X user argued that politicians have been exploiting racial issues for decades. The user added that race-based narratives are often deployed not to resolve real concerns, but simply to secure electoral advantage, whether it be winning elections or securing candidacies.

Others appeared puzzled by Khairy’s statement. Another X user pointed out that in Khairy’s podcast, he rarely speaks about disunity among Malaysians and instead encourages Malays to strive for a harmonious society. However, the user claimed that once Khairy returned to active politics, he reverted to race-based rhetoric.

Another user questioned Khairy Jamaluddin’s track record of helping Malays. Referring to his tenure as Health Minister during the COVID-19 pandemic, the commenter said Khairy’s efforts focused largely on procuring AstraZeneca vaccines.

The user argued that few Malays received direct assistance from him during that period, adding that if Khairy were truly committed to the community, he would have provided more tangible support during such a difficult time.

Some users responded with sarcasm. One commenter said Khairy was “accurate” in claiming that Umno supports Malays, but added that, in their view, the party mainly benefits its own members by siphoning off public funds.

There is a growing cynicism among netizens who view race‑based rhetoric as little more than a cover for political self‑interest, rather than genuine advocacy for the community. For years, politicians in Malaysia would resort to such rhetoric.

Many argue these race‑based narratives are recycled election after election, serving power rather than people. Malaysians increasingly express fatigue with divisive rhetoric, noting that the country is fundamentally multi‑racial, where diverse cultural experiences are shared and celebrated together.