Singapore job postings expected to continue downward trend in the near term: Indeed

SINGAPORE: Job postings in Singapore are expected to remain on a downward trend in the near term, according to Indeed’s Hiring Lab report.

This was a largely anticipated trend after an earlier survey from the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) showed nearly three in five employers plan to freeze hiring this year amid uncertain business prospects in 2025.

Job postings in the city-state fell 0.3% in December, its ninth consecutive monthly decline, leaving total listings 15.8% lower than at the start of last year. According to Indeed’s report, job postings have been sliding over the past three years.

Still, the job market remains “incredibly tight.” Job postings were 33% above pre-pandemic levels, 90% of occupations had more listings than in February 2020, and 8% of roles had more than doubled.

The report said this indicates labour demand remains relatively high across most occupations, despite a steady decline over the past three years.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, demand was highest in hospitality and tourism (+131%), pharmacy (+127%), physicians and surgeons (+125%), sports (+109%), cleaning and sanitation (+90%), and education and tourism (+87%). By contrast, job postings fell in childcare (-62%), driving (-17%), beauty and wellness (-16%), arts and entertainment (-6.5%), and IT systems and solutions (-5.8%).

Over the past three months, job postings rose in banking and finance (+8.5%), scientific research (+7.3%) and software development (+7.0%), while roles linked to artificial intelligence, including data and analytics, climbed 5.3%. However, sharp declines were seen in childcare (-59%), human resources (-35%), and civil engineering (-22%).

Notably, steep declines in human resources job postings hint that businesses may be slowing overall hiring.

In December, AI was mentioned in nearly one in five job postings, most often in data and analytics (60%), software development (48%), scientific research (37%) and industrial engineering (34%). /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)