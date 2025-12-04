// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 4, 2025
26.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Man holding a hire me sign
Photo: Freepik/jcomp(for illustration purposes only)
Jobs
1 min.Read

Hiring has been ‘frozen to begin with,’ jobseekers say as more firms plan 2026 hiring freeze

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Some jobseekers online said hiring had been “frozen to begin with” after the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) said on Tuesday (Dec 2) that nearly three in five employers in Singapore plan to freeze hiring next year due to uncertain business prospects, as reported by Channel News Asia (CNA).

The survey, conducted from Jun 25 to Aug 15, which gathered responses from about 240 employers hiring over 120,000 workers, found that 72% of employers faced uncertain business prospects in 2025, compared to just 58% last year. As a result, 58% of companies plan to keep their headcount in 2026, up from just 50% last year, with smaller firms (63%) more likely to do so.

According to SNEF, the share of employers planning to reduce staff remained largely unchanged from last year, although larger companies are more likely to cut their workforce.

Jobseekers weighed in online amid employers’ hiring plans for next year. One commenter online pleaded, “Can any of the current job postings please hire me first before they freeze it?” Another chimed in, adding, “We’re going into deep freeze now,” noting Singapore’s job hiring was already frozen to begin with.

See also  Singapore's Gen-Z Taking Multiple Internships Beyond Grades for Top Jobs, Stirring Online Debate

Another netizen said hiring freezes had been happening since late 2023 and were just “getting much worse, hence the spotlight.” He shared that after being retrenched last year, he reached out to a company he had worked with in 2022, only to be told that a hiring freeze was in place. “That position is still empty even up till now,” he said.

The survey also showed that nearly half of employers (48%) said they plan to moderate or freeze wages in the 2025/2026 financial year, marking a 10-percentage-point increase from last year.

SNEF said that this indicates a more cautious wage outlook among employers, particularly among small and medium-sized firms.

Just like last year, employers cited rising manpower costs as their biggest challenge for the next 12 months. Other challenges mentioned were attracting and retaining professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), as well as a shortage of highly skilled local talent. /TISG

Read also: Adaptability and learning agility top hiring priorities in Singapore fintech, report finds

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man slammed online for claiming Singaporean women are ‘more toxic’ than Malaysian women

SINGAPORE: A man has come under fire online after...

CASE says Wan Yang customer losses now over S$900,000

SINGAPORE: In an update to the sudden closure of...

Residents complain about glass and ceramic items being thrown from high-rise buildings

SINGAPORE: Residents complained that there had been hazardous garbage...

822 Singaporeans now home from Hat Yai

SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan announced in a...

Business

Intel pledges S$270M to expand assembly and testing operations in Malaysia: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: US chipmaker Intel has pledged an additional...

India’s mandatory tracking app sparks privacy clash with Apple

INDIA: Apple is gearing up for a showdown with...

Nearly 60% of employers considering hiring and pay freeze next year

SINGAPORE: Nearly six in ten employers are preparing to...

Singapore breaks into list of top 10 global tech cities for the first time

SINGAPORE: Singapore has, for the first time, earned a...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //