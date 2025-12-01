Adaptability and learning agility top hiring priorities in Singapore fintech, report finds

SINGAPORE: Nearly seven in 10 (69.2%) hiring managers at Singapore fintech firms are prioritising adaptability and learning agility over talents with certifications and formal qualifications, according to the Singapore FinTech Association’s (SFA) FinTech Talent Report 2025.

After adaptability and learning agility, hiring managers were found to prioritise candidates who fit the company culture and values (46.2%), followed by those with soft skills such as communication and teamwork (38.5%).

While industry professionals ranked talents with technical skills such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and cybersecurity as top priorities for the year ahead, only 30.8% of hiring managers considered these skills a top priority.

The report found that only 7.7% of hiring managers saw certifications and formal qualifications as crucial, after those with relevant experience (23.1%).

According to Singapore Business Review, the trend aligns with a SkillsFuture Singapore report, which warned that traditional academic qualifications may not fully reflect an individual’s skills. /TISG

Read also: Asia fintech transactions hit US$16.8 trillion in 2024, could reach US$18.5 trillion in 2025