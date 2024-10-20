SINGAPORE: A number of content creators on TikTok went viral over the past year after stating the reasons why they don’t like travelling to Singapore.

One travel blogger, however, took the time to refute their misleading statements.

Tomy Arden Phang, the man behind the DashingHeights travel channel on YouTube, recently took apart the misinformation in three TikTok videos about visiting the Little Red Dot.

While many visitors to the city-state have raved over the food, cleanliness, safety, and other wonderful things about Singapore, some content creators expressed otherwise.

They were unhappy about expenses, unfriendliness, and even a “lack of culture” and things to do.

The first is a woman who goes by @tourdebree, who spent more than US$9,000 ($S11,800) for a five-night visit to Singapore. Her video has since racked up over 273,000 views.

However, she forked over US$1,200 (S$1,576) per night at a Resorts World Sentosa hotel, claiming that since (short-stay) Airbnb is illegal in Singapore, hotels are exceedingly expensive.

Mr Phang refuted this, listing a number of platforms where a traveller can book a hotel in Singapore for a reasonable price.

Similarly, the TikTok user likely used limousine taxis everywhere for her transport expenses, which reached US$800 for her visit.

She also ate at overpriced restaurants instead of hawker centres, visited expensive attractions, and even went to the movies instead of soaking up local culture with a walk-in Chinatown, which would have been free.

Mr Phang also refuted the EIU’s ranking of Singapore as the most expensive city to live in.

He explained this is particularly true only for those who have a car or regularly consume heavily taxed items such as alcohol and tobacco or send their offspring to international schools.

It’s the expat lifestyle that’s expensive in Singapore, he added.

The second video Mr Phang said had misleading information about Singapore was from TikToker Zakattackcali, who ranked Singapore as the “worst country” he had visited.

The US-based teen found some Singaporeans unfriendly, but Mr Phang argued that context is important. When people who work in service are in a hurry, they may come across as rude.

“It’s not the norm to exchange pleasantries with customers… please understand that Singapore is very fast-paced, so a lot of times service staff are very straightforward,” he said.

The teen urged people who want to visit Singapore to visit Malaysia instead, which he called “ten times better.”

Mr Phang said while Malaysia may be much more affordable, Singapore is still better when it comes to food quality.

Finally, the YouTuber addressed a video from last year from a TIkTok user who goes by @gracietravels.

She said, “Singapore is definitely not on my list of favourites,” after travelling to 33 countries. She also encountered a rude and unhelpful taxi driver, but Mr Phang chalked that up to bad luck.

The TikToker also claimed Singapore hotels and restaurants are expensive, but she stayed at Marina Bay Sands when there were many other affordable options.

As for food, she complained it was so pricey they had to “resort to hawker centres,” which made Mr Phang sigh because hawker centres have among the best food in Singapore.

The woman also said, “There is no natural substance” in the country. Mr Phang then explained, “Most misconceptions come from a lack of research and wrong expectations.”

“The truth is, luxury travel will break the bank in Singapore,” he advised.

“If you want to experience a beautiful garden city, go on food adventures… or just come and witness the miracle of a country that should never have existed, then, you might have a great time,” he suggested. /TISG

