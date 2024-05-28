SINGAPORE: An American tourist ruffled more than a few feathers when he ranked Singapore last among the seven countries he’s visited in Asia in the past five months. His reasons for doing so may come as a surprise to many.

In a TikTok posted on May 26 (Sunday), Mr Zak Cadogan ranked Thailand, where the 18-year-old traveller lives, first. “Everything about it I just love,” he said, except the pollution.

He then ranked Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea as second to sixth, in that order, with Singapore coming in dead last.

For him, “Singapore was the worst country. I do not recommend it. The reason being is there was like nothing to do in Singapore besides walk around and see a few things, but Singapore is just so small.”

And while the people he met in Singapore were “pretty nice,” there were others who were “super rude,” such as the waiters and waitresses at Marina Bay Sands.

“They were not nice at all,” Mr Cadogan complained.

He also said, “Singapore has very little culture, which I did not like at all. I like to go to a country that has a lot of culture; I try to find myself in it.”

Otherwise, “Singapore reminds me of Disneyland because everything in Singapore is perfect,” he added.

But then, for people who want to visit The Little Red Dot, he said: “If you want to go to Singapore, go to Malaysia. Malaysia is 10 times better, with better culture, better food, better buildings.”

Mr Cadogan’s video has since been viewed over 125,000 times and received over 650 comments.

Some observed that he appeared to rate the countries he visited based on affordability, with others adding that Singapore is an expensive city to visit after all (especially if you’re a teen who’s not using daddy or mommy’s plastic to fund your travels).

But a lack of funds may be one reason why he found nothing to do in Japan and Singapore. Others invited him to visit Southeast Asian countries, such as Cambodia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

In earlier videos, he showcased his visit to Singapore and called Changi Airport “overhyped.”

He also said he nearly got thrown out for taking videos at immigration, which probably added to his overall negative experience in Singapore. /TISG

Read also: Traveller to 46 countries lists Singapore in his bottom 5 because SG people were “rather unfriendly and distant”