SINGAPORE: When it comes to soft power, Singapore has been found to outperform its neighbours in Southeast Asia, according to Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index 2025.

The city-state has consistently received high marks for ethics and political stability, the report said, having ranked 10th globally for integrity. It is now ranked 11th for safety, up two spots since last year, and 12th for admired leaders, up from 16th last year.

It has also established a reputation for ease of doing business and future potential growth due to its strong and stable economy.

Moreover, Singapore is ranked 12th worldwide as a global knowledge powerhouse. It is also 13th for sustainable urban living and 17th for renewable energy.

The Index evaluates 193 countries in all. Singapore’s ranking improved by one spot since last year, with the city-state scoring 55.6 out of 100 points. It remains a standout in terms of Governance, Business and Trade, and Education and Science, “further solidifying its reputation as a global benchmark for effective leadership, economic dynamism, and innovation”.

Singapore took fourth place for ease of doing business and eighth place for future growth potential. Notably, it climbed five spots to 14th place for economic stability and six spots to 17th place for producing well-loved products and brands.

The city-state has also continued to show improvement in the education and science metric, technology and innovation, and scientific advancements. Moreover, it is ranked 13th for sustainable cities and transport, up from 15th earlier, and holds 17th place for green energy and technology.

“Singapore’s strong performance in the Global Soft Power Index 2025 is a testament to its strategic efforts to shape global perceptions positively. From governance to business excellence and innovation, Singapore continues to set benchmarks in ASEAN and beyond, leveraging its influence through diplomacy, stability, and forward-thinking policies,” said Alex Haigh, managing director of Asia Pacific, Brand Finance.

Soft power standouts

The United States took pole position on this year’s Index yet again, receiving a score of 79.5 out of 100. It received top marks for Familiarity and Influence, although it would be interesting to see whether the US remains in first place in the years to come.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the world’s other superpower, China, overtook the United Kingdom to clinch the second spot this year with a score of 72.8. China’s marks in most Soft Power indicators have improved due to “an increased focus on sustainability, stronger domestic brands, and post-pandemic reopening to visitors.” /TISG

