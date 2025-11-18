Singapore-headquartered ESR to develop first South Korea data centre

SEOUL: Singapore-headquartered real asset management group ESR announced on Monday (Nov 17) that it is partnering with Seoul-based Wide Creek Asset Management to build its first data centre in South Korea.

The construction of the group’s 80-megawatt nine-storey KR1 Data Centre will begin this week and is expected to be operational by 2028. It will be designed by ESR, with both firms undertaking the construction of its core and shell.

The data centre, which will be built in Incheon’s Bupyeong district, will be leased to Singapore-headquartered Princeton Digital Group, which will manage the data centre’s internal fit-outs and operations.

The project aims to achieve LEED Gold certification, the US Green Building Council’s second-highest tier under its LEED rating system for sustainable design and construction. The building will also be equipped with solar panels and fuel cells for energy efficiency and innovation.

The data centre is part of ESR’s 3.2+ GW pipeline of secured land and power across APAC to deliver data centre solutions to its capital partners and customers.

ESR co-founder and co-CEO Stuart Gibson said the project marks a major milestone for the company in advancing its pan-APAC data centre strategy and unlocking value across its significant pipeline of developments in high-demand markets throughout the region. /TISG

Read also: Pandora sets up Asia HQ in Singapore, eyes regional growth, to hire 50 staff