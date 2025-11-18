// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
30 C
Singapore
type here...
ESR’s KR1 data centre
Photo: ESR
Business
1 min.Read

Singapore-headquartered ESR to develop first South Korea data centre

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SEOUL: Singapore-headquartered real asset management group ESR announced on Monday (Nov 17) that it is partnering with Seoul-based Wide Creek Asset Management to build its first data centre in South Korea.

The construction of the group’s 80-megawatt nine-storey KR1 Data Centre will begin this week and is expected to be operational by 2028. It will be designed by ESR, with both firms undertaking the construction of its core and shell.

The data centre, which will be built in Incheon’s Bupyeong district, will be leased to Singapore-headquartered Princeton Digital Group, which will manage the data centre’s internal fit-outs and operations.

The project aims to achieve LEED Gold certification, the US Green Building Council’s second-highest tier under its LEED rating system for sustainable design and construction. The building will also be equipped with solar panels and fuel cells for energy efficiency and innovation.

The data centre is part of ESR’s 3.2+ GW pipeline of secured land and power across APAC to deliver data centre solutions to its capital partners and customers.

See also  'Yeah... I got 7.5 months' salary bonus from Singapore Airlines' — SG woman confirms after SIA made record annual profit of S$2.8 billion

ESR co-founder and co-CEO Stuart Gibson said the project marks a major milestone for the company in advancing its pan-APAC data centre strategy and unlocking value across its significant pipeline of developments in high-demand markets throughout the region. /TISG

Read also: Pandora sets up Asia HQ in Singapore, eyes regional growth, to hire 50 staff

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Singapore’s October exports jump 22.2%, beating forecasts

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) jumped 22.2% year-on-year...
Business

MAS fines former Alpha Energy non-executive director S$137K for insider trading

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has imposed...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore’s October exports jump 22.2%, beating forecasts

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) jumped 22.2% year-on-year...

MAS fines former Alpha Energy non-executive director S$137K for insider trading

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has imposed...

Refreshed Jurong Eco-Garden now open as The Potter’s Garden

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Jurong Eco-Garden, first opened in 2014, has...

Jamus Lim: 38 Oxley Road issue is ‘a family dispute best settled privately’

SINGAPORE: Having been one of the Members of Parliament...

Business

MAS fines former Alpha Energy non-executive director S$137K for insider trading

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has imposed...

Refreshed Jurong Eco-Garden now open as The Potter’s Garden

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Jurong Eco-Garden, first opened in 2014, has...

Singapore to play a pivotal role in Southeast Asia’s US$2T digital future: HSBC and Google Cloud report

SINGAPORE: Singapore is set to play a pivotal role...

SG worker says his manager is oddly strict about MC, even made him work with 39°C fever once

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker shared on Reddit that his...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //