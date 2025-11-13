Jewellery chain Pandora sets up Asia headquarters in Singapore amid ‘tremendous opportunity’ in the region; to hire 50 staff in the coming months

SINGAPORE: Pandora has set up its new Asia headquarters in Singapore as part of a “tremendous opportunity” to expand in the region, the world’s largest jewellery chain said in a press release on Tuesday (Nov 11).

The new headquarters will oversee the jewellery chain’s Asia cluster, covering a mix of owned-and-operated stores as well as distributor markets across the region.

Massimo Basei, Pandora’s chief commercial officer, said, “Singapore’s strategic location and vibrant business environment make it the ideal base for our expansion in the region.”

The new office is located in Marina Bay and will soon house a team of around 50 staff across branding, marketing, market development, and operations as Pandora begins recruitment in the coming months.

“We are investing in a dedicated set-up and bold hiring plans to build a strong foundation for sustainable growth,” Mr Basei said.

Pandora’s expansion in the city-state was supported by Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB).

Dino Tan, EDB’s senior vice president and head of Europe, said, “Pandora’s expanded presence will add to the vibrancy of global lifestyle and consumer brands in Singapore and create exciting job opportunities for Singaporeans.” /TISG

