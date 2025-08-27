// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Singapore
Singapore buildings
Photo: Freepik/freestockcenter
Business
Less than 1 min.Read

TOP Financial Group relocates headquarters to Singapore after securing MAS CMS licence

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Nasdaq-listed online brokerage firm TOP Financial Group Limited, which specialises in trading in local and foreign equities, futures, options products and other financial services, has announced that it is relocating its headquarters to Singapore.

TOP Financial Group CEO Ka Fai Yuen said the company obtained a Capital Market Services (CMS) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in June 2025 through its subsidiary, TOP Financial Pte Ltd, to enhance product diversification and give investors more flexibility.

“We believe our corporate relocation enables TOP to explore new business opportunities in Southeast Asia as part of our strategic expansion plan,” he added.

The company said Singapore’s position as one of the world’s leading financial centres, along with its stable political policies, economic growth, social environment, low tax rate, and sizeable foreign trade, financial, and banking industries, will support the company’s long-term growth, as reported by GlobeNewswire.

The company’s new headquarters is located at 101 Cecil Street, #13-05 Tong Eng Building, Singapore 069533. /TISG

