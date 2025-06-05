Shanghai-listed GigaDevice to fill 55 roles at new global headquarters in Singapore soon

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Shanghai-listed firm GigaDevice Semiconductor has officially opened its new global headquarters in Singapore, with plans to fill jobs soon as part of its expansion strategy. The office currently has 10 staff, but the company intends to fill the remaining 55 cubicles in the near future, according to Jennifer Zhao, the company’s Global Business CEO.

“We chose Singapore not just for its strategic location, but for its clarity, consistency, and global ambition. This is more than a regional office—it’s a collaborative innovation hub where expertise across disciplines and borders comes together to build smarter systems, accelerate execution, and power what’s next,” Ms Zhao said in a press release on Tuesday (June 3).

According to The Edge Singapore, the Singapore headquarters will support GigaDevice’s customers outside China, including the Americas, EMEA, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia, to optimise global operations and build a flexible, multi-source supply chain to mitigate geopolitical risks.

GigaDevice also plans to base its research and development (R&D) efforts in Singapore. Ms Zhao said the company is exploring partnerships with local universities, research institutes, and start-ups to foster innovation.

In addition, it aims to transform the Singapore office into a fully functional hub to support its global aspirations.

GigaDevice generates around 78% of its annual revenue—RMB 7.356 billion (S$1.3143 billion)—outside its operations in China. It works closely with nearly 20 global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers, including Flextronics, Jabil and Sanmina, and supplies major clients across the PC, gaming, camera and hard drive industries in Taiwan, Japan and Korea.

While most of its current revenue comes from consumer electronics, the company sees growing opportunities in the automotive sector.

Founded in April 2005, the fabless semiconductor company specialises in microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors and analogue products. It ranks second worldwide in the SPI NOR Flash market with a 20.4% share and holds seventh place in the global 32-bit general-purpose MCU segment.

The company also recently applied for a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to increase investment flexibility and strengthen its position as a global player. /TISG

