Gates Foundation
Photo: Facebook/Rick Haase
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Gates Foundation to open an office in Singapore with support from EDB

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
SINGAPORE: The Gates Foundation announced plans to open an office in Singapore, according to a press release by the non-profit organisation founded by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his then-wife, Melinda French Gates, on Monday (May 5).

The move aims to build stronger ties with governments, philanthropists, and institutions across Southeast Asia while supporting efforts in global health and development goals.

The billionaire philanthropist, who spoke at the Philanthropy Asia Summit in Singapore on Monday, also announced it himself at the event, saying, “The Gates Foundation is putting up an office here to access the science [and] to partner with the philanthropic community,” as reported by Forbes.

Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB) is supporting the foundation’s establishment.

EDB managing director Jermaine Loy said, “Singapore’s strategic location and research ecosystem make it a strong platform for advancing healthcare, fintech, and AI innovations that can deliver meaningful impact across the region and the world.”

Hari Menon, director of the Gates Foundation in South & Southeast Asia, said, “As the Gates Foundation marks 25 years, we’re excited to strengthen our presence in Southeast Asia through Singapore. Singapore’s leadership in innovation and philanthropy makes it an ideal hub to help scale solutions that improve lives across the region and beyond.”

Mr Gates also met with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. PM Wong shared on Facebook that they had a broad conversation on clean energy and vaccine development, adding, “Singapore looks forward to working closely with the Gates Foundation to advance innovation and improve lives here in Asia and around the world.”

On Facebook, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who attended a lunch for Mr Gates hosted by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, said, “Glad to hear that Gates Foundation is establishing a presence in S’pore. Such partnerships are vital for Singapore to achieve our transition to a low-carbon future & support the wider collective effort to shape a more sustainable future for our region.” /TISG 

