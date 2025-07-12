// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, July 12, 2025
29.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore residential housing
Photo: Depositphotos/tang90246
Featured NewsPropertySingapore News
1 min.Read

Singapore HDB flats dubbed most ‘attainable’ homes among APAC’s capital cities, but netizen says ‘must compare until it’s affordable’

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats have been named the “most attainable homes” among Asia Pacific’s (APAC’s) capital cities, according to the 2025 Urban Land Institute (ULI) Asia Pacific Home Attainability Index. While it sounds like good news, many locals questioned what “attainable” really means in Singapore, with one netizen remarking, “Must compare to other countries until it’s affordable.”

Singapore Business Review reported that ULI defined “attainable” housing as homes costing no more than five times the median annual household income, which is consistently met by HDB flats.

Notably, among 51 urban housing markets surveyed, only seven were found to offer attainable home ownership, and Singapore’s HDB system was the only one in a national capital.

Despite rising urban costs across the region, the report found that the city-state’s public housing system, which houses 80% of the population, remains within reach for median-income Singaporean households, compared to those in Hong Kong, Tokyo, or Sydney.

See also  Man and pregnant girlfriend allegedly stole from kind landlord after he opened his house to them

Still, some Singaporeans online said the housing prices in the city-state continue to rise. One said HDB flats are “public housing, yet prices are so high.” Another wrote, “Our HDB flats are getting so costly. I worry for the future generations. They will be slaves to the flat for the rest of their lives.”

One commenter also pointed to the shrinking sizes of homes in the city-state, saying, “Look at the new flat sizes. It is not liveable at all. Look up at the windows of the nice new flats. So many clothes [are] hanging there because [there is] no proper laundry space!”

The ULI report explained, pointing to Singapore’s HDB system, that “Operating a similar scheme is more difficult in countries where the government has less control of freehold land.”

While many cities in APAC face rising prices, limited land, and speculative demand, Singapore’s centrally planned and subsidised housing has helped keep home ownership within reach for citizens, although access remains limited for non-citizens due to the 60% Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty on foreign buyers. /TISG

See also  KF Seetoh: "I don't think the numbers will come down... 3 mths of HA, HA2, Stabilization are not showing results."

Read also: ‘Why Indonesia?’: Singaporean couple share 5 reasons why they moved after their HDB MOP

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Nurse says ex-manager didn’t return S$1.5k in approved transport claims, seeks advice on Reddit

SINGAPORE: A nurse who recently left her job at...

‘I thought toilet got ghost’: TikTok user says she saw something scary at bathroom at CBD

SINGAPORE: A woman who has been sharing her creepy...

Commuter upset after seeing an elderly man with a prosthetic standing on crowded MRT

SINGAPORE: A commuter felt upset after witnessing an elderly...

Fight breaks out at Fort Canning Park after tourist takes too long for photo op

SINGAPORE: Tourists recently got into an altercation at Fort...

Business

Singapore Politics

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

Grab faces pushback from NTUC over incentive changes, delays implementation

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab has postponed changes to...

© The Independent Singapore