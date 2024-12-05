SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued a strong warning to GenderGP, a UK-based company registered in Singapore, for offering unlicensed outpatient medical services, including teleconsultations and puberty blockers, to users in Singapore.

This warning follows concerns over the company’s unauthorized provision of healthcare services that do not meet local regulatory standards.

According to The Straits Times, GenderGP, which operates under the leadership of Dr. Helen Webberley, a former UK doctor whose medical licence was revoked in July 2024, specializes in gender-affirming care.

The company offers online consultations and prescriptions, including puberty blockers, which are used to delay the onset of puberty in transgender and gender-diverse individuals.

However, as GenderGP is not licensed under Singapore’s Healthcare Services Act (HCSA), it is not authorized to provide healthcare services to residents in the country.

In an official statement, MOH revealed that GenderGP’s foreign-based doctors—who are not registered with the Singapore Medical Council (SMC)—had issued a prescription to a Singaporean patient.

As a result, the ministry issued a letter of warning to GenderGP on October 22, demanding that it cease the provision of unlicensed medical services.

Non-compliance could lead to severe penalties, including a fine of up to $100,000 or a jail term of up to 24 months, or both. Repeat offenders face even harsher fines and potential imprisonment.

MOH emphasized that Dr. Webberley, the director of GenderGP, is not registered with the SMC, and as such, is not authorized to practise medicine in Singapore.

Dr. Webberley’s medical licence was revoked by the General Medical Council (GMC) in the UK following allegations of misconduct, including administering a dangerously high amount of hormones to a 16-year-old patient.

Although the GMC’s sanctions apply only in the UK, the Singaporean authorities have highlighted the potential risks of relying on telehealth services from unlicensed providers.

Further investigations revealed that GenderGP, while registered in Singapore under the name of Dr. Webberley, had been marketing services such as £270 (S$460) puberty-blocking injections online.

This raised concerns, especially following a British court’s ruling in 2024 that restricted the use of such treatments for children on the National Health Service (NHS). Critics, including local advocacy groups, have called for stronger regulations on such “cowboy clinics.”

MOH strongly advises against using GenderGP’s services, warning that prescriptions issued by foreign doctors are not recognized in Singapore. The ministry also noted the clinical risks of seeking telehealth consultations from unlicensed providers, as there is no prior medical examination, evaluation, or necessary lab testing.

In response to public health concerns, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has disabled access to GenderGP’s websites for users in Singapore, ensuring that residents are not exposed to potentially unsafe medical practices.

MOH urges anyone seeking medical consultation or treatment to consult a licensed practitioner registered with the Singapore Medical Council (SMC), ensuring safe and effective care.