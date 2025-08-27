// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
31.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: IG screengrab/sivamballa
Singapore NewsIn the Hood
2 min.Read

Singapore gets moonstruck! — The Little Red Dot gets a big red blood moon painting its sky dark crimson close to midnight on Sept 7

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Set your alarms and charge your phone cameras — Singapore’s about to get moonstruck by a cosmic red glow on Sept 7. And this one’s totally legit, no filter needed.

So skygazers, night owls, and insomniacs of Singapore, take note — the heavens have scheduled a jaw-dropping spectacle just for you. A total lunar eclipse — better known as a “blood moon” — will grace our skies for the first time in almost three years.

According to The Observatory at Science Centre Singapore, reported by CNA, the celestial show will kick off at 11:28 p.m. on Sept 7 and last all the way till 4:55 a.m. on Sept 8, with the main event — that is, the full “blood moon” — glowing in its eerie reddish glory from 1:30 a.m. to 2:52 a.m.

Here’s your chance to stay up late with a valid reason.

“As the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon during the full moon phase, its shadow will steadily cover the lunar surface,” the observatory explained.

See also  COE prices decline in final bidding of 2023

“Over the course of several hours, the Moon’s brightness will dim before taking on a rich, reddish hue, a result of sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere and scattering shorter wavelengths of light (such as blues and greens),” they added.

You will then see a spooky, reddish-orange moon suspended above you like it came out of a horror movie set. You won’t even need fancy telescopes or high-tech gear. The observatory confirmed that it’s visible to the naked eye, as long as the weather plays nice.

But Singaporeans know the drill — our cloudy skies might photobomb your moment of lunar zen. So before you start planning your Instagram reels, check the weather forecast and maybe scout a good rooftop or open field.

The event is part of a global viewing party that includes regions across Africa, Asia, Australia, and Europe, according to National Geographic. But the real flex is you get to watch it right from your HDB corridor (assuming the neighbour’s laundry isn’t blocking your view, that is).

See also  Academic implores NUS students to consider professor's feelings when providing feedback

The last time we had this treat was on November 8, 2022. This year’s eclipse in March 2025 missed us entirely due to our geographical location. And if you snooze this round, the next one won’t appear until March 2026, said Time and Date.

In case you’re new to astronomy 101, here’s what happens during a total lunar eclipse: The moon slips fully into Earth’s darkest shadow, dimming dramatically before glowing red — the result of longer wavelengths like reds and oranges slipping through our atmosphere while blues and greens get scattered. And that’s science made beautiful for you.

As the observatory puts it, these events are “occasional delights rather than a monthly occurrence”, thanks to the Moon’s tilted orbit.

So mark the date. Set your cameras. Brew some kopi-O.

Because on Sept 7, the moon is going to steal the spotlight — and you won’t need a single cent to enjoy it.

See also  1 in 3 Singapore workers want their bosses to provide more financial wellness support

Hot this week

Malaysia

Two-hour wait just to board: Causeway commuters vent frustrations online

JOHOR BAHRU: For Causeway commuters, patience is already part...
Business

TOP Financial Group relocates headquarters to Singapore after securing MAS CMS licence

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Nasdaq-listed online brokerage firm TOP...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

S’porean who received S$100 from 9 strangers warned that it’s a ‘classic money laundering trick’

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user, confused after receiving S$100...

Weekend quakes jolt Johor: Experts warn Peninsular Malaysia and Singapore not immune to future tremors

JOHOR BAHRU: What began as an ordinary Sunday morning...

Jail term reduced for maid who was 17 when she stabbed her employer’s mother-in-law to death

SINGAPORE: The sentence meted out to a domestic helper...

ICA foils cigarette smuggling bid at Woodlands, 350 cartons hidden in tyres

SINGAPORE: At first glance, the Malaysia-registered car looked like...

Business

TOP Financial Group relocates headquarters to Singapore after securing MAS CMS licence

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Nasdaq-listed online brokerage firm TOP...

‘Many local graduates are jobless despite 81,100 vacancies because S’poreans just don’t like “non-glamorous” jobs — SG finance guru says

SINGAPORE: How can Singapore have over 81,100 job vacancies...

Singapore Telco shake-up: Mergers spark hope, but price war far from over

SINGAPORE: According to the latest Singapore Business Review report,...

835-bed student housing project in Perth marks Mapletree’s first foray into Australia

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Mapletree Investments has made its first move...

Singapore Politics

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

© The Independent Singapore