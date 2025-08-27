Singapore gets moonstruck! — The Little Red Dot gets a big red blood moon painting its sky dark crimson close to midnight on Sept 7

SINGAPORE: Set your alarms and charge your phone cameras — Singapore’s about to get moonstruck by a cosmic red glow on Sept 7. And this one’s totally legit, no filter needed.

So skygazers, night owls, and insomniacs of Singapore, take note — the heavens have scheduled a jaw-dropping spectacle just for you. A total lunar eclipse — better known as a “blood moon” — will grace our skies for the first time in almost three years.

According to The Observatory at Science Centre Singapore, reported by CNA, the celestial show will kick off at 11:28 p.m. on Sept 7 and last all the way till 4:55 a.m. on Sept 8, with the main event — that is, the full “blood moon” — glowing in its eerie reddish glory from 1:30 a.m. to 2:52 a.m.

Here’s your chance to stay up late with a valid reason.

“As the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon during the full moon phase, its shadow will steadily cover the lunar surface,” the observatory explained.

“Over the course of several hours, the Moon’s brightness will dim before taking on a rich, reddish hue, a result of sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere and scattering shorter wavelengths of light (such as blues and greens),” they added.

You will then see a spooky, reddish-orange moon suspended above you like it came out of a horror movie set. You won’t even need fancy telescopes or high-tech gear. The observatory confirmed that it’s visible to the naked eye, as long as the weather plays nice.

But Singaporeans know the drill — our cloudy skies might photobomb your moment of lunar zen. So before you start planning your Instagram reels, check the weather forecast and maybe scout a good rooftop or open field.

The event is part of a global viewing party that includes regions across Africa, Asia, Australia, and Europe, according to National Geographic. But the real flex is you get to watch it right from your HDB corridor (assuming the neighbour’s laundry isn’t blocking your view, that is).

The last time we had this treat was on November 8, 2022. This year’s eclipse in March 2025 missed us entirely due to our geographical location. And if you snooze this round, the next one won’t appear until March 2026, said Time and Date.

In case you’re new to astronomy 101, here’s what happens during a total lunar eclipse: The moon slips fully into Earth’s darkest shadow, dimming dramatically before glowing red — the result of longer wavelengths like reds and oranges slipping through our atmosphere while blues and greens get scattered. And that’s science made beautiful for you.

As the observatory puts it, these events are “occasional delights rather than a monthly occurrence”, thanks to the Moon’s tilted orbit.

So mark the date. Set your cameras. Brew some kopi-O.

Because on Sept 7, the moon is going to steal the spotlight — and you won’t need a single cent to enjoy it.