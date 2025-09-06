Singapore employer claims her maid lied about ‘using her daughter’s makeup and hair creams, eating their food and switching on AC’

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Sep 1), an employer shared on social media that her domestic helper had been dishonest with her on several occasions.

In a post on the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group, the employer claimed that her helper lied to her about using her daughter’s “makeup and hair creams, etc.,” whenever they were out of the house. She also alleged that the helper had been secretly switching on the air-conditioning in their absence.

“She lies a lot at the drop of a hat,” the employer wrote. “[She] switches on our ACs when we are out. [She also] eats most of the food. When we come back, there isn’t enough food for us.”

Frustrated but also seeking to understand, the employer asked fellow netizens: “Why do these helpers lie so much? Why can’t they do their work honestly and sincerely? Does anyone else experience the same?”

“You should talk to her and warn her rather than posting here.”

In the comments, some netizens advised the employer to ‘just change her helper’ as this would save her from more trouble.

One netizen shared, “Mine [turned] on aircon and open windows. When confronted, she says no, didn’t turn it on. My husband caught her using my face cream, and she still says ‘No ma’am.’ I had had enough of this nonsense and was mentally exhausted. I chose to be maid-less now. Much happier and my house is back to normal. We have enough of our busy schedule and kids. Don’t need more nonsense.”

Another commented, “What I will do is send her home. I used to have a helper who used my makeup and lipstick and posted on FB when we were away. I came home, threw away all the makeup she used and sent her home.”

Others, however, disagreed and said the employer should first talk to her helper about the issue. One wrote, “Maybe you can talk to her and set some boundaries at home? If she doesn’t follow, then complain to her agency. That’s the right thing to do.”

Another netizen commented, “Eat most of the food? Meaning you are not giving her enough. The rest, it’s unacceptable. But the food part is ridiculous. You should talk to her and warn her rather than posting here.”

MOM: Set boundaries and provide proper meals for helpers

In cases like the one shared by the employer online, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) suggests that it’s best to try talking things through with your domestic helper first. Setting clear expectations and boundaries can often prevent small issues from turning into bigger problems. If the situation doesn’t improve, employers can reach out to the helper’s agency, which can step in to mediate or take other appropriate action.

MOM also reminds employers to make sure their helpers are properly cared for, including being given three meals a day (breakfast, lunch, and dinner), so their basic needs are met while living in the household.

