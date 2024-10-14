SINGAPORE: Singapore has solidified its position as a major player in global finance, ranking as the second-largest source of cross-border capital worldwide, according to a report by Colliers.

The country saw over S$14.3 billion in capital invested globally, highlighting its status as a key hub for international investments.

The report revealed that the United States maintained its leading position, accounting for over S$42.5 billion in cross-border investments.

Canada followed closely behind Singapore as the third-largest source, contributing S$12.3 billion to the global capital flow.

Hong Kong and the United Kingdom rounded out the top five, with S$10.7 billion and S$8.5 billion in investments, respectively.

Singapore’s prominence is also reflected in its role as a destination for cross-border capital, specifically in land development investments.

The city ranked second in this category, attracting SGD 2.5 billion (USD 1.9 billion) in foreign capital.

Among other significant contributors in the Asia-Pacific region, China took the top spot with SGD 46.9 billion (USD 36 billion) in capital outflows, while India, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Japan also featured prominently.