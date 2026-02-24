Singapore denies entry to 45,700 foreign visitors in 2025 amid tighter ICA risk screening

SINGAPORE: Nearly 45,700 foreign visitors were turned away at Singapore’s checkpoints in 2025. That is a 38.3% rise from about 33,100 in 2024.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in its annual report that those refused entry were assessed to pose immigration or security risks. The cases involved people suspected of overstaying, working illegally, or potentially committing crimes.

The sharp rise of such cases follows tighter border screening. ICA said it stepped up targeting through its Integrated Targeting Centre. Officers now use advanced data and analytics to flag high-risk travellers, vehicles, and cargo before arrival.

Passport-free clearance at major checkpoints also changed how work is done. With fewer officers tied to manual counter duties, more were redeployed to profiling and investigative interviews. That shift meant more travellers were picked out for enhanced checks, and more were refused entry.

LTA reported two examples in the report. In December, two Indian men arriving at Changi Airport were found with forged Ministry of Manpower (MOM) approval letters after being flagged for checks.

In another case reported in October, a 30-year-old Thai man who was stopped at Tuas Checkpoint was found to have previously entered Singapore under a different name. He had been convicted of offences linked to prostitution, deported in 2016, and barred from re-entry.

ICA detected 223 such cases in 2025, slightly lower than 233 in 2024. The authority said its automated lanes use multi-modal biometric screening to detect impersonation or false identities. Those caught are barred from re-entry. 37 cases of forged or tampered travel documents were also detected last year, down 39.3% from 61 the year before.

Beyond the checkpoints, the number of immigration offenders arrested stayed almost unchanged, rising slightly from 536 in 2024 to 538 in 2025. Illegal immigrant arrests fell by 11.4 per cent. Overstayer arrests rose by 1.9%.

Arrests of harbourers and employers dropped by 28.8% to 277. Of the 141 harbourers caught, most either knew the offenders or allowed them to stay for money. Many failed to check their tenants’ immigration status beyond the start of the lease.

Among the 136 employers arrested, many said they were renewing work passes or had checked documents only at the time of hiring. Some admitted they overlooked extensions or failed to verify whether a valid pass remained in place.

ICA said it will continue to act firmly against those who shelter or hire immigration offenders. It reminded homeowners to check that foreign tenants have a valid immigration status throughout their stay.

Marriage-of-convenience case arrests linked to such offences dropped 63.4% to 15 in 2025, down from 41 in 2024. ICA added that it will pursue errant couples and middlemen involved.

In a further move, ICA began issuing no-boarding directives from Jan 30 this year. Airlines at Changi and Seletar airports are now told to stop flagged travellers from boarding flights to Singapore. Passengers without valid visas or with travel documents that are less than 6 months old can be denied boarding. Airlines may also be asked to verify visas or SG Arrival Card submissions before allowing boarding.

The latest numbers reported suggest an efficient system in screening earlier, with fewer forged documents being detected on arrival, yet more people were refused entry. That points to sharper targeting rather than random checks.

For Singapore, entry is still open to legitimate travellers, but the net is tighter for those who try to bend the rules of the Lion City.

