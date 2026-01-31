ICA: Airlines issued with “No-Boarding Directives” for “undesirable” and “prohibited” travellers bound for Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore has rolled out a new pre-boarding security step that shifts checks earlier, before travellers even get on a plane.

From Jan 30, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) began issuing “No-Boarding Directives” to airlines operating at Changi and Seletar airports for flights bound for Singapore, according to an ICA media release.

The directive requires airlines to deny boarding to travellers who are barred from entry, deemed undesirable, or who do not meet Singapore’s entry requirements. These include travellers without valid visas and those whose travel documents are less than 6 months old.

Instead of turning such travellers away on arrival, ICA is shifting checks upstream to the point of departure. ICA said the move strengthens border security by preventing potential threats from reaching Singapore.

Under the system, airlines submit advance traveller information before departure. ICA screens the data and issues a no-boarding directive where necessary. Airlines that receive such instructions must refuse boarding.

Travellers who are denied boarding but still wish to enter Singapore must submit a written appeal through ICA’s feedback channel. They may only rebook after receiving approval.

Airlines that fail to comply may be found to be in breach of the Immigration Act. Upon conviction, they can be fined up to S$10,000. Pilots or airline staff who knowingly, or through negligence, allow a barred traveller to board may face fines of up to S$10,000, jail terms of up to six months, or both.

The change matters, as passenger volumes remain high and border controls increasingly rely on advanced data checks. It also places greater responsibility on airlines to ensure that passengers meet entry requirements before travel.

For travellers, the message is that entry screening now starts before boarding, not at immigration counters.