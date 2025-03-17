SINGAPORE: In a recent move to protect public health, Singapore has banned a Malaysian-made instant coffee product after authorities discovered it contained tadalafil, a prescription drug typically used to treat erectile dysfunction. The product, named Kopi Penumbuk, was being sold on various local e-commerce platforms with claims of enhancing male sexual performance.

In the latest Independent UK report, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) revealed that the presence of tadalafil in coffee could lead to severe health complications if misused. These include heart attacks, strokes, migraines, and priapism, a painful condition characterised by a prolonged erection. The drug also poses significant risks to individuals with heart conditions, particularly when combined with nitrate-based heart medications, which can cause a dangerous drop in blood pressure.

Following the discovery, the SFA took swift action by working with online sellers to remove the product listings and issuing immediate warnings to vendors to cease selling the coffee. Consumers who have already purchased Kopi Penumbuk are urged not to consume it and to seek medical attention if they experience any health issues after consumption.

The agency’s warning serves as a reminder to exercise caution when purchasing food and supplements from unknown or unverified sources. The SFA also emphasised the importance of researching products thoroughly before making any purchases.

Under Singapore’s Sale of Food Act, selling unsafe food items can result in fines of up to S$5,000. Repeat offenders face harsher penalties, including fines of up to S$10,000 or a prison sentence of up to three months or both.

This is not the first time the SFA has raised concerns about the safety of Malaysian-made products. Earlier this year, the agency removed a weight-loss drink from online platforms after it was found to contain sennosides, a laxative that can cause severe abdominal pain. In addition, two types of candy were recalled last year for containing medicinal ingredients banned in food.

The SFA’s actions follow a troubling report from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority in 2022, when two individuals were hospitalised, suffering from migraines and priapism, after consuming a sexual enhancement coffee that also contained tadalafil.

As the watchdog intensifies its efforts to protect consumers, the Kopi Penumbuk incident is a cautionary tale about the hidden dangers of unregulated food products and the importance of consumer vigilance.