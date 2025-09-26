Singapore couple’s fight over condo sale profit ends violently amid record gains and losses in the property market

SINGAPORE: A dispute over how to spend the proceeds from a condominium sale landed a 39-year-old man in court, where he pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife, breaking her ribs, collarbone and facial bones.

The couple had been married for about five years and have three children, including four-year-old twins. The argument started when the husband suggested using the profits from their condo sale to pay off his credit card debts, while his wife wanted the money for a Housing Board flat.

According to Malay Mail, citing Channel News Asia (CNA), in December 2024, Au Yong Khin Mun struck his wife multiple times at the Singapore University of Technology and Design canteen as they were having a meal.

CCTV showed that when his initial slaps missed, he hit her with a cup and a plate, used his hands and knees, and then threw her to the ground.

Medical reports said the victim will need six to 12 months of recovery and rehabilitation.

Prosecutors are asking for 24 to 26 months in jail and six strokes of the cane, citing the repetitive and escalating attacks. Sentencing will take place in November. The defence counsel also noted the couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings.

