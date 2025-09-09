// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
30.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Aerial shot of city buildings in Toa Payoh Singapore under a blue sky
Photo: Freepik/wirestock
Property
1 min.Read

HDB resale prices dip 0.1% in August, transactions fall 14.3% amid ‘seasonal’ slowdown, analyst says

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: The Housing & Development Board’s (HDB’s) flash report showed resale prices slipped 0.1% in August 2025 as transactions fell 14.3% from July to 2,211 flats, a slowdown that 99.co’s Chief Data and Analytics Officer Mr Luqman Hakim said was seasonal, as the Hungry Ghost Festival tends to make buyers more cautious about major financial commitments. Compared to last year, transactions were also 15.2% lower.

Despite the monthly dip, which Mr Hakim said was not “unusual”—a sign that the market is plateauing rather than showing weakness—he noted that prices were still 6% higher than a year ago, suggesting steady demand for HDB resale flats.

According to 99.co, prices in mature estates dropped 0.3% in August, while non-mature estates dipped 0.1%. By flat type, three-room flats eased 0.1%, four-room flats stayed unchanged, five-room flats climbed 0.8%, and executive flats rose 0.2%.

Compared to last year, all flat types saw price increases. Three-room flats climbed 7.2%, four-room flats gained 6.3%, five-room flats rose 5.7%, and executive flats increased 3.3%. Prices in mature estates were up 6.7%, while non-mature estates grew 5.3%.

See also  Premium office space pushes Singapore's CBD rents to new heights - CBRE

Four-room flats remained the most sold flat type in August, making up 45.3% of sales, followed by three-room flats (26.1%), five-room flats (22.9%), and executive flats (5.7%). Non-mature estates saw 58.2% of transactions, while mature estates took 41.8%, suggesting that while demand in mature estates remains, buyers prefer the more affordable units in non-mature areas.

In terms of high-value deals, only 141 were sold for at least S$1 million in August, down from 169 in July, which made up about 6.4% of total sales in August. Bukit Merah recorded 25 million-dollar deals, followed by Toa Payoh (22) and Clementi (15).

Before August ended, a five-room flat in Clementi Crest at Block 445B Clementi Avenue 3 was sold for S$1,458,888, setting a new record in Clementi, with the owner likely walking away with more than double the purchase price.

Other towns with million-dollar transactions included Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bishan, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Bukit Timah, Central Area, Geylang, Hougang, Jurong East, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, Sengkang, Serangoon, Tampines, and Yishun.

See also  Singapore property rental scams have cost victims over $2.7 million in 2024

The most expensive unit sold in August was an executive flat at The Pinnacle@Duxton for S$1.6 million. In Yishun, an executive flat along Avenue 4 fetched S$1.26 million, showing strong demand for larger units even outside central areas. /TISG

Read also: HDB resale prices to moderately rise by 4% to 6% in 2025 as supply falls to an anticipated 11-year low

Hot this week

Law

18-mos, 2 weeks jail & S$30K fine for man who ‘egregiously’ took S$54K from CPF account of friend warded in hospital

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man who helped himself to tens...
Jobs

Job hunting? SMRT may be the right fit for you

SINGAPORE: SMRT, the operator of Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Job hunting? SMRT may be the right fit for you

SINGAPORE: SMRT, the operator of Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit...

Singapore’s big workforce shift: AI and the JSSEZ are redrawing the map

JOHOR BAHRU/SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Johor-Singapore Special...

‘I want a Filipino nurse!’ — Patients worldwide praise the Philippines’ ‘kapwa care’ from nurses who treat everyone as their own family

PHILIPPINES: When you're lying on a hospital bed, scared,...

CLAR partners with The Work Project to bring new flexible workspaces to 1A Science Park Drive

SINGAPORE: CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) announced that Sprint Plot...

Singapore Politics

Singaporeans cheer WP team as Parliament opens, but many ask where Mama Bear Sylvia Lim is

SINGAPORE: To mark the opening of the 15th Parliament...

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

© The Independent Singapore

// //