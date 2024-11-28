SINGAPORE: For many, an arcade is just a place to unwind and have fun, but for one couple in Singapore, Timezone holds a much deeper significance. It is the backdrop to countless memories, dating milestones, and shared laughter.

When it came time to choose a venue for their wedding, Nicole and Yuhan knew exactly where to go— the very place that had witnessed the growth of their relationship — Timezone.

Wedding at the arcade

“Many of our dates were spent playing in Timezone,” Nicole shared with Mothership, speaking of the special bond she and her husband built within the arcade’s walls. For the couple, Timezone wasn’t just about games; it symbolized joy, togetherness, and shared experiences.

Choosing the right wedding venue is always an important decision, but for Nicole and Yuhan, it was a natural choice. The couple had spent countless hours in various Timezone outlets, laughing, playing games, and making memories, so their decision to host their wedding at the arcade was almost instinctive.

To their delight, the Jurong Point outlet— the first Timezone they visited as a couple— was large enough to accommodate their wedding. This location held even more sentimental value, making it the perfect place to celebrate their love with family and friends.

When the couple approached Timezone to book the venue, they were told that no one had ever hosted a wedding or solemnization at one of their outlets in Asia. But this uniqueness didn’t deter Nicole and Yuhan. With the unwavering support of their friends, family, and the Timezone team, they made the idea a reality.

A day to remember

Planning a wedding at an arcade is certainly unconventional, but it was a day that went off without a hitch. Nicole and Yuhan were deeply grateful for the help they received from both Timezone’s staff and their loved ones.

The team at Timezone was instrumental in turning their dream into reality, especially Denise, who helped with months of preparations and went above and beyond to secure approval for the event’s many details.

“Every one of the staff was super proactive and helpful,” Nicole said. “They really contributed to the success of the entire wedding.”

A special highlight of the wedding was the “drift-in” entrance, replacing the traditional march-in. The Jurong Point outlet, being one of Timezone’s larger locations, featured a drift car track that perfectly suited this unique touch.

The couple also made sure to thank their solemnizer for traveling to the arcade to officiate their wedding, as well as their friends and family who helped with the coordination and decorations.

Nicole’s heartfelt appreciation extended to Timezone’s staff, both on the ground and behind the scenes, who played such a crucial role in making this unconventional wedding a memorable and beautiful day.

For Nicole and Yuhan, their wedding at Timezone wasn’t just a celebration of their love; it was a reflection of the fun and joy they share, proving that love, like an arcade game, is best enjoyed together.