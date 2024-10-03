SINGAPORE: The ongoing cost of living squeeze is prompting engaged couples to reevaluate their wedding budgets, with many opting for simpler celebrations to save money. Wedding service providers report that spending on weddings has decreased by up to 20% compared to last year, as couples face higher everyday expenses and growing economic uncertainty.

Those planning traditional Chinese weddings are exercising more caution in their budgeting, according to wedding service providers who told 8World that couples are now spending an average of 10% to 20% less on their ceremonies and receptions than they did in 2022. This shift in spending habits is evident in choices related to decorations, attire, and other wedding essentials.

One business operator noted that a growing number of customers are purchasing smaller, less significant items like decorations, stickers, and red envelopes online, seeking out more affordable options to cut costs. Traditionally, it’s difficult to save on major ceremonies, but couples are making adjustments by choosing less expensive items like economical bed sheets and tea sets, the operator explained.

Another wedding company catering to Chinese weddings told 8World that many couples are now favoring smaller, simpler celebrations over more elaborate events.

The company’s director shared that they’ve noticed that newlyweds’ budgets are tighter, as the cost of living has become a significant factor. When working with couples, they recommend options that align with their financial constraints, such as beautiful but more modest styles to help them stay within budget.

Despite an increase in operational costs by at least 20% year-on-year, business owners interviewed by 8World said they have refrained from raising their prices. Instead, they are focusing on helping couples achieve their dream weddings through creative budgeting and cost-effective recommendations.

As inflation and economic pressures continue to impact consumer spending, it remains to be seen how the wedding industry will adapt further to meet the changing demands of budget-conscious couples.