Monday, August 11, 2025
Photo: Facebook / Alvin Tan 陈圣辉
Singapore and Johor partner to train talent for special economic zone, unveil Ascott Coronation Square

Merzsam Singkee
Merzsam Singkee

JOHOR BAHRU: Singapore and Johor are working hand in hand to ensure the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) becomes a magnet for investment and innovation, starting with its people.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development Alvin Tan said that skills and talent development were “one of the key ingredients” for the JS-SEZ’s success. Speaking at the official signing ceremony and grand unveiling of Ascott Coronation Square Johor Bahru, Tan highlighted cross-border cooperation between institutes of higher learning.

“For example, our Singapore Polytechnic is working with the Johor Skills Development Council and other institutes in Johor to ensure that workers will have the skills to take on these jobs,” he said, as reported by The Star. He added that the aim was to strengthen the region’s value proposition in terms of “people, infrastructure, and businesses”.

Tan emphasised the complementary strengths of both sides — Singapore as a global hub for research, development, and finance, and Johor with its growing talent pool and resources — calling it a “win-win” partnership.

A landmark moment for Johor’s growth

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi described the unveiling of Ascott Coronation Square Johor Bahru as “a proud moment” for the state and a step towards becoming “a dynamic, future-ready and internationally connected state,” as reported by The Star.

He stressed that Coronation Square is “not just another development” but a catalyst project within the Ibrahim International Business District (IIBD), itself a central pillar of the JS-SEZ. The IIBD vision, Onn explained, is to create a vibrant new business and financial hub for the region, with Coronation Square as “a centrepiece of this iconic city masterplan.”

While Johor remains committed to affordable housing, rural development, and community upliftment, Onn said the state recognises the need for “high-impact, investment-grade developments” that draw international investors, tourists, and talent. Such projects, he added, help create quality job opportunities, raise industry standards, and provide upskilling pathways for locals.

Onn also noted that the arrival of Ascott Limited marks a significant shift in Johor’s hospitality landscape: “Ascott presence brings a world-renowned brand into our state, elevating Johor’s profile on a global stage.”

A five-star addition to the JS-SEZ

Ascott Coronation Square Johor Bahru will occupy Tower 1 of Coronation Square within the IIBD, right at the heart of the JS-SEZ. Scheduled to open in the second half of 2029, the 207-room five-star hotel will serve leisure, business, and long-stay guests, offering facilities such as an all-day dining restaurant, swimming pool, fitness centre, residents’ lounge, and meeting rooms.

Designed as a sanctuary of fine living, the property will feature Ascott’s signature interiors, curated art installations in the lobby, and elevated service through the Ascott Artisan. Guests can also look forward to unique touches such as Themed Suites and the Ascott Soirée — a cultural programme celebrating the arts and connecting visitors to the local scene.

More than bricks and mortar

For both Johor and Singapore, the twin announcements of the skills training collaboration and Ascott Coronation Square’s unveiling represent more than just policy and property milestones. Together, they signal a shared vision: to create a globally competitive, investment-ready hub where talent and opportunity can flourish on both sides of the Causeway.

