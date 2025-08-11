// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 11, 2025
26.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook / Zahid Hamidi
MalaysiaSingapore News
2 min.Read

Johor royalty and ASEAN leaders join Singapore’s 60th National Day Parade

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: In a symbolic show of friendship and regional unity, Singapore’s 60th National Day Parade (NDP) at the Padang welcomed high-profile guests from across Southeast Asia, including Johor’s Crown Prince Tunku Mahkota Ismail and his consort Che’ Puan Khaleeda Johor.

According to Bernama, this was the first time since 2019 that foreign dignitaries had been invited to the NDP. Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi attended on behalf of the Malaysian government, alongside Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

A celebration of pride — and partnerships

Bernama reported that the parade’s theme, “Majulah Singapura,” set the stage for a day of national pride. The pre-show featured the Singapore Armed Forces’ Red Lions parachute team and the Republic of Singapore Navy’s “Jump of Unity” at Marina Bay.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrived at 6:30 p.m. to officially start the main event, which saw a record 40 marching contingents — the largest since 1990 — and 170 assets on display. This spectacle included a combined aerial flypast, maritime showcase, and drive-past of new military equipment making their debut.

See also  A new era for Johor-Singapore ties: Economic zone sparks investor surge and fresh cooperation

Over 3,000 performers, including Malaysian rock legend Datuk Ramli Sarip, took part in the show segment. The event also featured the largest centre stage in NDP history — a 360-degree platform surrounded by a crowd of 27,000 — and ended with a fireworks finale and a nationwide “Majulah Moment” reciting the National Pledge.

Why Johor’s presence matters now

For many in Singapore, the Johor Crown Prince’s appearance at the parade felt like more than just a diplomatic courtesy. Coming on the heels of recent progress in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), it was a moment that underscored how relations between the two sides are moving in a positive direction.

The Crown Prince has long championed Johor’s development, and his appearance at Singapore’s milestone celebration signalled that the partnership is growing not only in trade and investment but also in cultural and symbolic importance.

Read related: Johor’s Royal Botanical Garden reopens with new attractions ahead of Visit Johor 2026

See also  11th MY-SG Leaders’ Retreat: PM Anwar and PM Wong underline the significance of Leaders' Retreat in light of 60 years of diplomatic ties

A regional stage for a shared future

As Bernama highlighted, having leaders from Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia at this year’s NDP sent a clear message about the importance of working together in the region. Shoulder to shoulder with Singapore’s own leaders, these guests added a renewed sense of connection. This serves as a reminder that national milestones can also serve as moments to reaffirm a common vision for Southeast Asia’s future.

The night ended with Singaporeans across the island reciting the National Pledge in unison. This was a powerful close to a celebration that not only honoured six decades of independence, but also looked ahead to a future shaped in partnership with its closest

Read also: Johor’s RM1.34 billion Singapore investment push signals deeper regional ties and transformation

Hot this week

Lifestyle

No will, no plan, no problem? — ‘My dad’s “leave it to fate” mindset could leave my mom in crisis’

SINGAPORE: When an aging parent needs major surgery, the...
Sports

Stefano Vukov returns to coaching Elena Rybakina after WTA suspension

OHIO, U.S.A.: Stefano Vukov, Elena Rybakina’s coach, who the...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Own car or reliable public transport? Photo of S’poreans holding up opposite wishes at NDP goes viral

SINGAPORE: Many Singaporeans filled out placards where they expressed...

Taiwanese influencer finds mushrooms growing in air bridge at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Ken Young（楊超然), a social media influencer and the...

Police arrest man who tried to hack into RedeemSG to access vouchers

SINGAPORE: In a statement on Sunday (Aug 10), the...

French woman hears ‘Happy Happy’ in MRT announcement, asks Singaporeans what it means

SINGAPORE: Puzzled at an announcement she heard on the...

Business

Singaporeans dish on mistakes they made at work that almost got them fired

SINGAPORE: Navigating the stresses of a job can be...

COE dreams: Can Singapore make car ownership fairer for the middle class?

SINGAPORE: In the city-state, buying and keeping a car...

Business degree holder seeks low-stress, slow-paced job with $3K salary

SINGAPORE: A local who holds a business degree from...

Small states, big ideas: Singapore takes the lead in Estonia’s Asian tech and startup expansion

SINGAPORE: Touching down in Singapore during the COVID-19 pandemic,...

Singapore Politics

Acting Transport Minister says spate of train service disruptions are ‘disappointing for all of us, and we can and will do better.’

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has called the...

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

© The Independent Singapore