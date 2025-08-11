Johor royalty and ASEAN leaders join Singapore’s 60th National Day Parade

SINGAPORE: In a symbolic show of friendship and regional unity, Singapore’s 60th National Day Parade (NDP) at the Padang welcomed high-profile guests from across Southeast Asia, including Johor’s Crown Prince Tunku Mahkota Ismail and his consort Che’ Puan Khaleeda Johor.

According to Bernama, this was the first time since 2019 that foreign dignitaries had been invited to the NDP. Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi attended on behalf of the Malaysian government, alongside Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

A celebration of pride — and partnerships

Bernama reported that the parade’s theme, “Majulah Singapura,” set the stage for a day of national pride. The pre-show featured the Singapore Armed Forces’ Red Lions parachute team and the Republic of Singapore Navy’s “Jump of Unity” at Marina Bay.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrived at 6:30 p.m. to officially start the main event, which saw a record 40 marching contingents — the largest since 1990 — and 170 assets on display. This spectacle included a combined aerial flypast, maritime showcase, and drive-past of new military equipment making their debut.

Over 3,000 performers, including Malaysian rock legend Datuk Ramli Sarip, took part in the show segment. The event also featured the largest centre stage in NDP history — a 360-degree platform surrounded by a crowd of 27,000 — and ended with a fireworks finale and a nationwide “Majulah Moment” reciting the National Pledge.

Why Johor’s presence matters now

For many in Singapore, the Johor Crown Prince’s appearance at the parade felt like more than just a diplomatic courtesy. Coming on the heels of recent progress in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), it was a moment that underscored how relations between the two sides are moving in a positive direction.

The Crown Prince has long championed Johor’s development, and his appearance at Singapore’s milestone celebration signalled that the partnership is growing not only in trade and investment but also in cultural and symbolic importance.

A regional stage for a shared future

As Bernama highlighted, having leaders from Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia at this year’s NDP sent a clear message about the importance of working together in the region. Shoulder to shoulder with Singapore’s own leaders, these guests added a renewed sense of connection. This serves as a reminder that national milestones can also serve as moments to reaffirm a common vision for Southeast Asia’s future.

The night ended with Singaporeans across the island reciting the National Pledge in unison. This was a powerful close to a celebration that not only honoured six decades of independence, but also looked ahead to a future shaped in partnership with its closest

