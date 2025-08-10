Johor’s Royal Botanical Garden reopens with new attractions ahead of Visit Johor 2026

JOHOR BAHRU: Nature lovers and history fans across the Causeway have a new reason to visit Johor. The Johor Royal Botanical Garden will reopen to the public on August 31, 2025, after a major restoration, offering both heritage charm and new attractions.

The upgrade was carried out under the direction of His Royal Highness Tunku Mahkota Ismail, the Acting Sultan of Johor, and is a key part of the state’s Visit Johor 2026 tourism push.

First developed in 1864, the 126-hectare garden has been refreshed to keep its historical character while highlighting Johor’s rich plant life. Visitors can look forward to 12 themed gardens filled with more than 583 types of plants and almost 145,000 trees, thanks to the combined efforts of several local councils.

A blend of culture and eco-tourism

Johor’s Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said in a translated Facebook post that the reopening “reflects the natural heritage that is the identity of the State of Johor” and will “revive the memories as well as the sentimental value of historical locations that form part of Johor Bahru City’s identity.”

The garden now serves as both a heritage site and an eco-tourism attraction, with peaceful walking paths, rare plant collections, and landscaped spaces perfect for photography or a family outing.

Perfect for a quick Singapore getaway

For Singapore visitors, the location makes it an easy day-trip escape — just a short drive from the Causeway. Tickets for non-Malaysians are RM30 (S$9), with free entry for children under five and OKU cardholders.

The garden will open every Wednesday to Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and will close on Mondays and Tuesdays for upkeep.

As Johor prepares for Visit Johor 2026, the Royal Botanical Garden’s reopening shows how the state is proud of its history while also looking to the future. For Singaporeans looking for a quick weekend visit, this would be a chance to enjoy a nature-filled experience that’s just across the Causeway.

Online reactions show nostalgia and excitement

The announcement of the garden’s reopening has sparked a wave of responses from Johoreans and potential visitors.

One Facebook user talked about the garden’s sentimental value. “I had to look back at old pictures while reminiscing about the memories of relaxing around here,” their comment stated, showing how deeply the garden is tied to Johor’s collective memory.

Another comment noted that this project is “another nice family leisure and tourist attraction in JB town”, seeing it as a welcome change in the area.

For others, the reaction was pure anticipation. “Unbelievable! I want to go and bring my family to visit”, one person posted — a sentiment that could just as easily come from Singaporeans eyeing their next weekend getaway.

These responses underline that the reopening is more than a local event; it’s a regional draw that could strengthen Johor-Singapore tourism links in the year ahead.

