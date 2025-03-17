SINGAPORE: A delivery rider who shared that he paid different prices at different locations for the same meal stressed the importance of budgeting wisely, especially as a delivery rider.

“Just had a break before a 5 pm incentive run,” he said, sharing that he had a meal of cai png (one meat two vegetables) at a coffee shop, which cost him $3.70 while the drink cost $1.40. The same meal at a different coffee shop a few days ago cost him $5.10, and the drink $1.80. In yet another coffee shop on a different day, he claimed he paid $3.70 for the food and $1.60 for the drink.

“Since our income from driving is not increasing much, we should really watch our expenses to stretch that dollar,” he wrote, urging others to share locations where people could get value-for-money meals in order to help one another save money. “Best if the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) can help negotiate good deals or discounts for drivers at meal locations. A dollar saved is a dollar earned.”

In related news, after another member of the same social media group asked if 4S drivers can earn $40 to $50 an hour, many drivers shared their two cents. While some said it was possible, others cautioned that it’s not very sustainable. “(It’s) extremely unrealistic,” one shared. “You will very much more likely average 25 to 30 an hour daily. On weekends (Friday and Saturday), you might average out to 30 to 35 an hour. Even this past CNY, I didn’t encounter 50 an hour for two whole days.”

The same writer published a follow-up post wherein he summarised the commenters’ main points. “To conclude my discussion on whether a 4S driver can achieve S$40 to S$50 per hour, it is indeed possible, but sustaining this rate over an 8—to 10-hour drive is extremely challenging,” he said. “However, there are still a few dedicated individuals who manage to do so.”

Some factors he said drivers should consider were peak hour advantage, having an effective strategy instead of relying on luck, understanding the market conditions, and having a positive mindset.

See also: Can 4S drivers earn $40-$50 per hour? Singapore drivers share their insights