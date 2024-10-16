Home News

SIA passenger sparks heated debate among supporters for saying the business class seat is "simply one of the worst products on the market"

October 16, 2024

SINGAPORE: After a passenger called his business class seat on a Singapore Airlines’ SQ 777-300ER, “simply one of the worst products in the market” in a social media post, it did not go over very well with others.

In a lengthy post on a Facebook group for business class and first class flight deals, the passenger wrote that the bed had been too hard, and the area where one’s feet can be placed was so small that passengers could only lie on their “left-hand side crunched up.”

After initial clashes with people who defended SIA, he listed the issues other people have found wrong with the carrier’s business class, which included: limited recline options, lack of privacy, difficult seat controls, and a lack of lumbar support.

“These complaints are often highlighted in comparison to newer business class products offered by competing airlines that focus more on comfort, privacy, and adjustability,” he added.

Many commenters, however, opposed the points he made.

See also  'She should use wheelchair instead of PMA' — PMA rider at crowded food court upsets Singaporeans, sparking debate

One asked if the post author had not checked the seating diagram, “which clearly shows which side” the foot rest area is “so that you could choose a seat corresponding to which side you sleep on.

If the choice was no longer available, whose fault is it for booking late?”

But the post author said this isn’t the point; it’s that “the majority” of business class seats on this type of aircraft “is below par and inferior.”

Another agreed with him, saying that on a trip from Singapore to Munich, a person needed to be “a contortionist” to sleep in the bed.

One woman, however, wrote that her entire family loves SIA’s business class “and thinks their bed seats are all perfectly fine,” noting that there is “so much whining and complaining.”

But another commenter answered back, writing, “If there really is ‘so much,’ then it tells you there is something wrong.

No other airline has so much debate about its flagship business-class products as SQ… it’s probably 50/50 love/hate.”

See also  SIA won World’s Best Airline 5 times for its ‘dedication to customer service’

A woman said she avoids “SQ (business class) at all costs because of the cabin orientation and uncomfortable seats.”

Some wondered why no mattress toppers are given out anymore, a practice SIA appears to have stopped since the COVID-19 pandemic.

When some argued that it seems to only be bigger passengers who have problems with these particular SIA business class seats, others refuted this.

“This lay flat bed gave me the worst hip pain … would rather the horrible herringbone configuration with comfy sleep than this rock hard seat in bed mode,” another commenter wrote. /TISG

Read also: Singapore Airlines soars to victory in 2024 with the World’s Best Cabin Crew AWARD!

