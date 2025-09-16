// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Singapore
SIA Group’s passenger traffic rises 5.4% YoY in August, outpacing capacity growth

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group reported a 5.4% increase in passenger traffic in August compared with the same month last year, higher than the 2.7% growth in passenger capacity, as reported by The Edge Singapore.

The group’s passenger load factor (PLF) rose by 2.3 percentage points year-on-year (YoY) to 88%. SIA recorded a load factor of 86.9%, while Scoot reached 91.9%. Both airlines carried 3.6 million passengers in total during the month, 9.4% higher than in 2024.

Revenue per passenger per kilometre also increased for both airlines. SIA posted a 4.3% YoY increase, while Scoot recorded a 9.3% rise. This brought the group’s revenue per passenger per km to a 5.4% YoY increase.

Cargo loads also rose by 0.5% YoY in August as front-loading demand eased. This was below the 2.3% increase in capacity, pushing the cargo load factor down 0.9 percentage points to 55.2%.

As of the end of August, the group’s passenger network spanned 129 destinations across 37 countries and territories. SIA flew to 78 destinations, while Scoot served 73. The group’s cargo network spanned 133 destinations across 38 countries and territories. /TISG

// //