SIA and Garuda Indonesia deepen partnership with more flights, miles, and lounge access for travellers this August 2025

SINGAPORE: This month, travellers flying with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Garuda Indonesia can book flights from both airlines in a single itinerary for travel between Singapore and Indonesia. The cooperation includes joint sales of fare products, additional codeshare destinations, and reciprocal lounge access for frequent flyer members, according to a joint press release from both airlines.

The expanded codeshare arrangement will give Garuda passengers access to SIA flights to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, and Malé in the Maldives. Meanwhile, SIA passengers can connect to Garuda Indonesia flights from Denpasar and Jakarta to Labuan Bajo, Lombok, and Manado.

Existing codeshare routes between Singapore and Denpasar, Jakarta, and Surabaya, as well as SIA flights to London (Heathrow), UK, and Mumbai, will remain.

In addition, starting mid-August, GarudaMiles and KrisFlyer members will have reciprocal lounge access when travelling between Singapore and Denpasar, Jakarta, or Surabaya.

This includes access to Garuda Executive lounges in Denpasar and Jakarta and KrisFlyer Gold lounges in Singapore for members with GarudaMiles Platinum or KrisFlyer Elite Gold status and above. Meanwhile, business class passengers on both airlines are invited to the Business Class SilverKris lounges in Singapore and the Garuda Executive lounges in Denpasar and Jakarta.

Members can also earn and redeem miles on the new codeshare routes under the frequent flyer partnership launched in February 2025.

SIA increased its Singapore–Jakarta flights to nine per day in May 2025. On the other hand, Garuda plans to increase its Jakarta–Singapore services from six to seven flights daily in the fourth quarter of the year, pending regulatory approval, with further increases under discussion. /TISG

