SIA chairman Peter Seah redesignated as non-independent and non-executive director after AGM

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has redesignated Peter Seah Lim Huat as the company’s non-independent and non-executive director, following the group’s 53rd annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday (July 25).

Following his redesignation, Mr Seah stepped down as chairman but remains a member of the board’s compensation and industrial relations committee, as well as the board nominating committee, according to the company’s bourse filing on Friday.

Mr Seah was a banker for more than 30 years before retiring as vice chairman and CEO of the former Overseas Union Bank in 2001. He currently serves as chairman and director of DBS Group Holdings. He is also a director of the GIC board and STT Communications’ deputy chairman.

In a separate bourse filing, the company announced the appointment of Goh Swee Chen as lead independent director and chairperson of the board nominating committee.

“Given Ms Goh’s skills, experience, knowledge, and independence, Ms Goh possesses the requisite competencies to assume the role of a lead independent director,” the filing stated.

She will remain a member of the board audit committee and the customer experience, technology and sustainability committee.

Ms Goh has been a director of SIA since January 1, 2019, and was previously a director at CapitaLand Investment Limited and CapitaLand Limited. She was also employed by the Shell group before retiring in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jeanette Wong Kai Yuan has been appointed as chairperson of SIA’s board compensation and industrial relations committee, as reported by The Edge Singapore. /TISG

