Photo: Facebook / SMRT
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Shuttle bus 37 to skip Nicoll Highway stop on Sep 7 for Got To Ride 2025

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: Shuttle bus service 37 will skip a stop along Nicoll Highway on Sunday (Sep 7) to facilitate the Got To Ride 2025 event.

The adjustment will be in place from the first bus of the day until 10 a.m. During this period, bus 37 will not serve the Nicoll Highway Station stop (80169).

This move is part of traffic management measures aimed at ensuring the safety of participants in the cycling event and maintaining the smooth flow of public transport in the area. The arrangement will last for one day only, and commuters who rely on this service are advised to plan ahead and consider alternative routes.

Photo: Facebook / SMRT

Why is the diversion needed?

Got To Ride 2025 is expected to draw thousands of cyclists and spectators to Singapore’s streets. Large-scale events of this kind require partial road closures to provide safe passage for participants and to minimise risks for both event-goers and other road users.

Nicoll Highway, being a central route, is one of the affected stretches. Shuttle and bus diversions are necessary to prevent congestion, reduce delays, and ensure emergency access if required.

