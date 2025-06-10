‘Should I leave my job because of the long commute and poor working environment?’

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user sought work-related advice on the platform, writing that they wanted to hear others’ perspectives on whether they should leave their job for greener pastures.

Many commenters urged them to stay, writing that the perfect job does not exist.

In a post on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (Jun 10), u/Fit_Membership_2899 wrote that they’ve been in their current job for six months now and listed its specific advantages and disadvantages.

On the con side, the post author spends one to 1.5 hours each way on their daily commute, which means they have to wake up at 6 am to arrive on time.

Additionally, they described the work environment as “hectic and messy.”

While they work for a multinational company (MNC), it is “operating without a lot of fixed processes in place to ensure clarity of work,” they wrote, adding that the company is undergoing significant changes and their boss, at times, does not communicate clearly, leaving employees to “think for yourself.”

“Most of the time I’m trying to clean things up instead of actually getting quality work done,” the post author added.

They are also unhappy with the culture at work, saying that employees “push work around here like playing taichi,” which is very different from the post author’s work ethic.

On the plus side, they noted that their boss is flexible and allows them to work from home one to three days each week or even more if needed. Their salary and annual leaves are above average for their industry, and they get along relatively well with their immediate team members.

“If you were in my shoes, I want to hear your perspective to see if you’ll quit or try other methods to survive,” wrote the post author, who also asked people to let them know if they fail to see the good in their job due to a focus on the bad, or if they are simply being too picky.

Most commenters told the post author that they have it good with their current job and to not be in a hurry to quit, given the state of the job market.

“Your long commute problem is mitigated with your WFH. People and process problems can happen anywhere else, with lower pay and fewer benefits lol,” was the top comment on the post.

“Job market is bad right now—stay! I see your reasons for pull is good enough. No such thing as a perfect environment. You still can WFH (work from home) and all. Maybe give yourself a few more months and see…sometimes the grass is not necessarily greener on the other side,” wrote another.

“Most people would kill for your job from the looks of it. Only significant con is the commute, but the flexibility to WFH negates that. Most other companies would have the other two cons you mentioned. The pros significantly outweigh the cons, and it sounds like you’re looking for the perfect job, which does not exist,” pointed out a commenter. /TISG

