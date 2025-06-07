Should I stay in my government job, or should I look for a new one?

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A young Singaporean sought career advice online, writing that they’ve been working in a government role for the past three years but now wonder if it’s time to move on to the next job.

In a post on r/askSingapore on Thursday (June 5), u/chicky-mcnuggys wrote that they’re now 26 years old and have been at the job since graduating.

“First ranking was ungraded, second and latest grades were C+. My ex-boss, with whom I had good relations, was pushing for me to get a B and had given me multiple stretch assignments, but someone else instead got the B because she was ‘due’ for promotion. Before my ex-boss left, she gave me additional assignments to justify a better grade for the next ranking, and I’ve completed them, with good reviews from Senior Management,” the post author wrote.

They added that they hoped to get a rating of B in the next two years, which would qualify them for a promotion.

The problem appears to be their new boss, who seems less than generous with rankings.

“Let’s just say that hope is out the window because s/he had no good feedback at all for me,” they wrote.

While their supervisor disagrees with the feedback the new boss gave, in the end, what the boss says carries the most weight.

This is causing the post author to worry that the next time they could be promoted would be in three or four years, and by then, they will be between 29 and 30 years old.

“Which is quite slow, no?… Is this normal, or should I just look elsewhere?” they asked, adding that they’re due for rotation soon, which means they’ll need to start again in a new division.

“I feel like I’m putting in 101% effort, but it sucks knowing it goes unacknowledged especially since I had to do way more than I’m expected to (since I was given stretch assignments),” they added, asking for advice as to whether or not they should keep their job, given the current job market.

Commenters were sympathetic toward the post author, with many becoming upset on their behalf over someone else being due for promotion getting the “B” rating instead of the post author.

One advised them to manage their expectation about promotions.

“Title promotion can be fast, like with a senior/lead tagged to your current title. Usually comes with a little pay bump.

Grade promotion is the one that takes longer. This one got a considerable bump in pay and usually takes three to four years from starting the position…unless you are chosen by heaven.”

“I always say, want to climb fast and high, go private sector to chiong, but also risk getting sacked for no reason. Gov’t is slow and steady (unless you’re a scholar) but (confirmed) will have a job through hell and back,” opined another.

Others reassured her that for their age, their career progression is normal and that they shouldn’t worry about it too much.

“Gov’t job good. Think thrice and understand private sector risks. Have a good financial plan for your career before any move,” urged a Reddit user. /TISG

