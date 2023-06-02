Should I get a 2-room flexi SBF or a 3-room resale flat? — Single Singaporean asks

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user sought advice on the platform concerning his housing dilemma, asking if he should get a two-room flexible SBF (Sale of Balance Flat) or a three-room resale flat.

“My friends keep telling me that as a single I should get a resale where I can just rent out spare room(s) to cover mortgage, but to me it sounds like I have to ensure constant flow of renters, to cover mortgage for the next 20+ years of repaying loan,” wrote u/cheesaholic23 on r/askSingapore on Wednesday (May 31).

He added that upon checking on the two-room flexis under SBF, he realized that he could pay for it via CPF, meaning that he would be debt-free and have no mortgage to worry about, as well as would never need to find renters or deal with the challenges they bring.

“Wondering what everyone thinks of these two options and if there’s something I overlooked. What are your thoughts?”

“I’d go with the 2 room. Privacy is a priceless luxury,” one commenter told him.

“2 room flexi -you get more years to build your OA up + interest . after 5 years you can sell this house away and get a bigger flat to live in,” wrote another, although the commenter added that it was ultimately “your pick, as both have pros and cons.”

Another, however, argued for the three-room resale.

“The second argument for 3 room resale is:

1- you might meet someone soon

2- having an extra room is convenient, can either rent or use as home office, or hobby room (for your gunplas, consoles, plants, taxidermied cats).”

“Depends on your life priorities,” a commenter told him.

