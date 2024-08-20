The teaser video for tvN’s upcoming drama “No Gain No Love” has been released, providing a glimpse into the plot ahead of its launch!

Written by Kim Hye Young, the creator of “Her Private Life,” this rom-com centres on Son Hae Young (played by Shin Min Ah), a woman determined to fake her marriage to avoid losses, and Kim Ji Wook (played by Kim Young Dae), a man who agrees to become her fake husband to avoid causing harm.

The teaser introduces Son Hae Young’s situation. After splitting up with her boyfriend, she tries to get back the congratulatory money she gave him for his wedding. However, her now-married ex-boyfriend says he’ll only return the money when she gets married.

Another scene reveals Hae Young’s workplace dynamics, where the company prioritizes employees who are married, pregnant or have children, as their business model relies heavily on private education expenses.

Additionally, the company forms a new task force under direct CEO control, a group exclusively for married women.

Fake marriage

Faced with these circumstances, Hae Young decided that marriage could help her secure a promotion, recover her money, and enjoy corporate perks. She proposes a fake marriage to Kim Ji Wook, a difficult part-time worker at a convenience store.

As the teaser continues, the fake couple’s relationship appears to deepen as they are shown sharing a romantic moment on a beach date. The clip leaves viewers curious about whether their fake relationship might turn into something real.

The release date of “No Gain No Love” is scheduled for Aug 26 at 8:50 pm KST.

Captivating beauty

Shin Min Ah is a renowned South Korean actress and model known for her captivating beauty and acting prowess. She started her career as a model for a teen magazine but quickly transitioned into acting.

Shin Min Ah’s journey to stardom is inspiring. Discovered by a friend who entered her into a model competition without her knowledge, she won and began her career as a model.

Her fresh and youthful image quickly caught the public’s attention, and she became a sought-after endorser for various brands. Her acting debut came in 2001, and she has since starred in numerous successful dramas and films.