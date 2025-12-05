‘She hasn’t cooked a single meal’: Singapore employer struggles as newly hired helper refuses to perform her duties

SINGAPORE: An employer is facing challenges after her newly hired domestic helper has refused to carry out most of her key household duties.

In a post shared on Sunday (Nov 30) in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group, the employer said she had clearly briefed the helper on her job scope, which included caring for the family’s pet dog and assisting with her toddler, in the presence of the agency, before finalising the hire.

The agent also reviewed the responsibilities to ensure the helper was comfortable, and the helper had agreed, responding with “okay” to all tasks.

Yet, just a month into the job, the helper reportedly began insisting that she “cannot do any work,” offering no explanation despite repeated attempts to understand her concerns.

“She refuses to go to the market, does not take initiative with childcare, and hasn’t cooked a single meal for us,” the employer shared.

“After work, we still have to sort out our own dinner. On weekends, she doesn’t prepare meals for my toddler at all. Breakfast for my toddler has been the same every day to the point he’s starting to reject it. She even showered him with cold water, and there is absolutely no bonding or willingness from her side.”

When asked whether she was experiencing any difficulties, the helper gave only brief replies such as, “No, I just don’t want to work anymore,” and “I can’t.” Her agent and her home-country agent also tried speaking with her, but they were unable to get any clear explanation, either, and now seem to have given up.

Emotionally exhausted and unsure of how to deal with her helper’s attitude, she asked the online community, “Has anyone dealt with a helper who outright refuses to work despite initially agreeing to the job scope? What are my next steps here, and how should I manage this situation fairly but firmly?”

“Actually, this type of helper, what is MOM going to do about this? Our money is gone. And we are on the losing end. Any guidance is greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

“Do not transfer her, pity future employers.”

Seeing the situation as a lost cause, many netizens advised the employer to consider sending the helper back to her home country.

One commenter wrote, “Why are you allowing yourself to be in such a position when you can simply send her back when clearly, her heart is not for you, and her attitude is bad. You are simply just… watching this unfold? What kind of guidance do you need? She. Does. Not. Want. To. Work. It is clear enough.”

Another commenter warned the employer not to agree to a transfer. “You should send her back. She doesn’t want to work for you. Do not allow her to transfer out; if you do, you will have to be responsible for her levy and her accommodation until she finds a new family to join. If you want to be ultra nice, give her 2 weeks to transfer. After which, send her home.”

A third chimed in, “MOM should seriously look into the qualities of the recent helpers. Their attitude definitely shows they ONLY come to SG for holiday… Do not transfer her, pity future employers. Send her back home.”

A fourth commenter, however, encouraged the employer to establish a firm ultimatum before making any final decision.

“Tell her to do this and all with a schedule. If things aren’t done, no phone usage at all, but if it doesn’t work, send her back straight,” they wrote. “Since she refused everything, the local agency should do something, as they are the ones who spoke to her. I won’t pay for a freeloader in the house.”

According to the Ministry of Manpower, if a helper isn’t a good fit for the household or if circumstances change, the employer has the right to terminate the contract early, provided they give the required notice or make a payment in lieu.

