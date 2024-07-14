SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker shared on social media that his boss is biased against employees who didn’t graduate from top universities, specifically Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

“I had a conversation with my boss on some work matters and it turns out, he is an elitist. Through the conversation we had, it is evident that he is an elitist,” he wrote on r/askSingapore.

He elaborated that his boss places a “strong emphasis on hiring graduates exclusively from NTU and NUS”, even though their organization reviews applicants from other universities as well.

For those who do manage to join without coming from these top schools, it’s still challenging because his boss doesn’t give them much of a chance to move up the ladder.

“To him, if you are not from NTU and NUS, you are a low value creation employee. My boss does not give career progression and recognition if you are not from NTU or NUS,” he added.

He then asked others online, “What if your boss is an elitist? I am curious about any redditors of your encounters and how do you deal with it?”

“Leave an organization like this.”

In the discussion thread, one user suggested that if it bothers him that much, he should consider quitting. He added, “For me as long as my pay comes on time and work is quite stress free I wouldn’t care about anything else.”

Another user advised him, “Leave an organization like this. Put a review on glassdoor stating his view. If the gov stat board, call him out to MOM. NUS or NTU doesn’t mean you are elitist.

A third user commented, “This also means if he hires staff from other uni have no intentions to promote them. Seems like a cheap excuse to cut cost, time to find a new job.”

Meanwhile, some users speculated that the employee might not have graduated from NTU or NUS himself, which is why he has brought it to light.

If such is the case, one user recommended, “Set clear kpi and goals with him. Use black and white to justify it.”

Read also: NUS Prof weighs in on whether married man should unwind with platonic female friend instead of wife

Featured image by Depositphotos