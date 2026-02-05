SG man arrested in M’sia in connection to seizure of drug-laced vapes in johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Two men, one Singaporean and one Malaysian, were arrested in two separate raids in Johor Bahru on Jan 29.

According to Malaysian national news agency Bernama, the men were arrested for trafficking vape cartridges containing drugs. The police also took possession of RM1.19 million (approximately S$385,000) worth of drugs and other items.

The 38-year-old Singaporean man was in Taman Molek and is said to be in charge of the finances for the drug operation. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Malaysian man was the trafficker, and was arrested in front of a bank in Taman Mount Austin, according to Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad, the police chief of Johor.

Neither of the men tested positive for drugs, and both have been remanded for seven days since the time of their arrests.

He added that after the Malaysian man was arrested, 3,200 vape cartridges filled with ketamine were seized, as well as 48 packs containing 960 grams of ecstasy, at a residence in Taman Setia Indah.

The police have also taken possession of a Toyota Cross sports utility vehicle as well as cash worth RM136,500 (approximately S$44,000).

The chief of police noted that this haul was the largest recorded in Johor so far, and that how the men obtained the supply of drugs is still under investigation.

“The syndicate was detected targeting young people and entertainment centre-goers through undercover sales of drug-infused vapes,” the Johor Police said in a Facebook post.

Bernama quoted the police chief as saying that the case is being investigated under Section 38B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.

This is by no means the first time that a Singaporean was arrested in Malaysia in connection with drug charges. On April 23, a 47-year-old Singaporean man named Tan Ban Choon was arrested during a raid at an apartment in Danga Bay, Johor Bahru and was later charged with trafficking over 10 kilograms of drugs.

He was accused of trafficking 10,024 grams of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) powder, as well as Tan faces four other charges for possessing various drugs: nine grams of heroin, 44 grams of cannabis, six grams of MDMA powder, and 31.3 grams of ketamine.

A few weeks later, a Singaporean man and his wife were arrested in Malaysia after allegedly running a cross-border drug trafficking operation just three months into their marriage.

The couple, aged 38 and 41, were detained at a residence in Malacca during a police raid conducted on May 26. Malaysian police seized an assortment of narcotics with an estimated street value of RM16,000 (approximately S$4,861).

The drugs included 212 ecstasy tablets, 42 “5-star” pills, 13.70 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of marijuana, and 127.50 ml of liquid ketamine. A car and motorcycle believed to be used in the couple’s operation were also confiscated. /TISG

