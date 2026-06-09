SCDF: Luxury superyacht catches fire at Sentosa Cove marina, sending thick black smoke into the air while fully engulfed in flames

SINGAPORE: A luxury yacht caught fire at Sentosa Cove on Sunday morning, sending thick black smoke into the sky and drawing the attention of residents, hotel guests and boaters nearby.

The fire broke out at about 8:10 am on June 7 at 11 Cove Drive, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). The vessel, a yacht berthed at a pontoon, was already fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

SCDF said its land-based teams reached the scene within seven minutes and immediately began firefighting operations from the pontoon. What started as a marina fire soon became more challenging when the burning yacht drifted away from its berth during the operation.

That unexpected movement forced firefighters to adapt on the spot. To support the effort, SCDF activated a marine vessel. At the height of the operation, firefighters used two water jets from the pontoon and a water monitor from the marine vessel to bring the blaze under control, and no injuries were reported.

Thick smoke could be seen from across the marina

The incident unfolded at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove, an area better known for luxury yachts, waterfront homes and weekend leisure activities than emergency operations.

According to a June 7 Channel NewsAsia (CNA) report, the vessel involved was Eagle Wings III, a 112-foot yacht used for private charters and events. Thick smoke could be seen from across the marina, attracting the attention of guests staying nearby.

Two hotel guests said they noticed the smoke shortly after leaving their room and were surprised by the scale of the fire. Photos and videos shared online showed flames consuming much of the yacht as emergency crews worked to contain the blaze.

Firefighters had to continue battling the fire when the yacht drifted away from the pontoon

A yacht fire is already a difficult situation. A moving yacht makes it even harder. Unlike a building fire, a vessel can shift position because of wind, currents or damage caused by the blaze itself.

When the yacht drifted away from the pontoon, firefighters had to continue battling the fire while preventing further risks to nearby boats and marina infrastructure.

Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) SCDF firefighters extinguished a fire aboard the Eagle Wings III yacht at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove

The incident also showed why Singapore maintains both land-based and marine firefighting capabilities. Having crews on the water allowed SCDF to continue attacking the blaze from multiple angles when conditions changed.

Marina operations resume thanks to the speed and coordination of the emergency response team

By Monday, ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove informed members that marina operations had resumed after receiving clearance from the authorities.

The affected berth remains closed as a precaution while safety and environmental measures stay in place. Oil containment barriers were deployed around the damaged vessel, whose burnt hull was left largely submerged after the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

While luxury yachts attract attention for their size and price tags, Sunday’s incident nevertheless proves that emergencies can happen anywhere. Safety systems, emergency planning and rapid response rarely make headlines until the day they are needed most.

And beyond news of a vessel engulfed in fire and smoke, this case demonstrated the speed and coordination of the emergency response team, preventing injuries and preventing a serious blaze from becoming a larger maritime incident.