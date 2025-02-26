SINGAPORE: Authorities in Australia said on Tuesday (Feb 25) that a Singaporean man had been charged after 32 kg of methamphetamine and 8 kg of cocaine were found hidden in his abandoned luggage at the airport in Sydney.

The 55-year-old man had been on a flight from Malaysia to Sydney on Feb 20. Upon his arrival, he claimed that he had not checked in any luggage, said the authorities in a joint release from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF). Although he had initially been stopped when he arrived, he was later cleared to leave the airport.

However, officers from ABF found two suitcases abandoned on a baggage carousel that reportedly bore tags with the man’s name. The officers then referred the matter to the AFP. The police found that the man had gone to Adelaide. He was arrested at the airport in Adelaide on Feb 21 as he was about to fly back to Malaysia. On Feb 24, he appeared at the Adelaide Magistrates Court before getting extradited to New South Wales.

The man has been charged with importing a commercial quantity of two border-controlled drugs, methamphetamine and cocaine. If he is found guilty, he could face life imprisonment.

The joint release said that the estimated street value of the methamphetamine seized from the man was AUD29.6 million (SGD25.07 million) and could have been sold as about 320,000 street deals. The cocaine, meanwhile, has an estimated street value of AUD2.6 million (SGD2.2 million) and could have been sold as about 40,000 street deals.

According to Detective Acting Superintendent Stuart Millen, the AFP is collaborating with the ABF as well as other local and international law enforcement to prevent criminals from exploiting air travel as part of the drug trafficking supply chain.

“The AFP and its partners are working tirelessly to disrupt all levels and all avenues in the drug trade and will stop anyone who tries to profit at the expense of our community,” he added.

Meanwhile, ABF Superintendent Elke West said, “Our message is clear, we will uncover these attempts at every opportunity and will work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure those responsible face the full force of the law.”

The featured photo above is from the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Border Force. /TISG

Read also: S’porean woman & M’sian man who hit 2 policemen at JB arrested after high-speed chase