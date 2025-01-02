SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman and a Malaysian man who hit two officers while fleeing from Johor Bahru police on Tuesday (Dec 31) were arrested after a high-speed chase ended at Simpang Remggam in Kluang.

According to a report in the Malay Mail, the vehicle the duo used was driven by the 38-year-old woman while the man, 49, had been in the front passenger seat.

The chase began when a team from the Johor Baru South district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID) saw the vehicle, a grey Perodua Axia, in the Taman Seri Bahagia area in Johor Bahru, the report quotes Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar as saying.

The vehicle had been driving along Jalan Tampoi “in a suspicious manner”, the report noted.

The NCID officers then followed the vehicle to Jalan Persiaran Alif Harmoni, an adjacent road, with the intent of stopping the driver so that they could conduct a narcotics search.

The driver, however, drove off instead of stopping. In the process, she hit two of the police officers, who fell and hurt their hands, the police chief said in a statement. In spite of officers telling the driver to stop, she drove towards the Pasir Gudang Highway.

The police then followed the duo’s vehicle from the Pasir Gudang Highway to the coastal highway and the Second Link Expressway.

“During the high-speed chase, the suspect drove dangerously by swerving the car into a toll booth barrier at the Senai Utara Toll Plaza before entering the northbound route of the North-South Expressway,” said Mr Kumar in his statement.

The man and woman led the police on a 70-kilometre pursuit that ended in Simpang Remggam. Patrol units from Kulai and Kluang were also brought in to aid in the chase.

The duo were arrested when their vehicle stopped at Simpang Renggam, and police officers found in the vehicle a number of plastic packets, which Mr Kumar said were believed to be illicit drugs.

He added that after they were questioned, the man and the woman gave the officers information that led to the seizure of different kinds of illegal drugs in two successful raids in the city centre.

The report said that the man and the woman tested positive for methamphetamine abuse and the man, who had previous drug arrests, was discovered to be wanted for an ongoing criminal case.

The total drug seizure from the arrest and the raids that followed was estimated to be worth RM54,831(S$16,673) and included cannabis, syabu, ecstasy powder, heroin, and nitrazepam pills.

The featured image above is from Freepik, for illustration purposes only. /TISG

Read also: Drugs with street value of $360,000 seized as CNB arrests five in major raid