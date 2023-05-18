Drugs with street value of $360,000 seized as CNB arrests five in major raid

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) apprehended five Singaporeans suspected of drug-related offences in anti-drug operations on Monday (May 15).

The operations resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of illicit substances, including heroin, cannabis, ‘Ice’, ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, and Erimin-5 tablets, with an estimated street value of $360,900.

The CNB has said that the seized drugs, totalling 2,797g of heroin, 3,361g of cannabis, and 384g of ‘Ice’, have the potential to feed the addiction of approximately 2,030 users for a week.

On Monday evening, CNB officers arrested four Singaporeans in the vicinity of Senja Road. Among them, a 33-year-old man was taken into custody for suspected drug trafficking offences at a staircase landing in a residential block.

Prior to his arrest, the man was observed leaving a flat within the same block. A search conducted by CNB officers led to the recovery of approximately 956g of heroin and 24g of ‘Ice’.

Subsequently, CNB officers raided the flat and apprehended three occupants, aged 16, 17, and 39, for suspected drug-related offences. The officers had to force their way into the flat as the occupants refused to open the door, according to the authorities.

Once inside, CNB officers promptly arrested the 39-year-old man in the bathroom, where he was suspected of attempting to dispose of controlled drugs. The search of the premises yielded approximately 1,841g of heroin, 331g of ‘Ice’, 43 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, 162 Erimin-5 tablets, drug paraphernalia, and offensive weapons.

Simultaneously, in another operation conducted the same evening, CNB officers arrested a 26-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking offences in the vicinity of Serangoon North Avenue 1. Following a search, approximately 10g of ‘Ice’ was recovered from the individual.

Subsequently, the man was escorted to a residential unit where CNB officers seized approximately 19g of ‘Ice’, 3,361g of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and electronic vaporisers used for consuming cannabis-containing vaporiser pods.

Singapore maintains a strict policy of zero tolerance towards controlled drugs, including heroin, ‘Ice’, and cannabis.

The Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 states that trafficking, offering to traffic, or undertaking acts preparatory to trafficking in controlled drugs is an offence. Those found guilty of trafficking more than specified amounts of certain drugs, such as pure heroin, methamphetamine, or cannabis, face the death penalty.

All the arrested suspects are under investigation.

