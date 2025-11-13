SG included in list of 7 countries with such good public transport that tourists skip taxis

SINGAPORE: While some Singaporeans may complain about MRT disruptions, or when train cabins are overcrowded and commuters are noisy, its public transport system is considered to be among the best in the world.

Earlier this week, Travelbinger.com included Singapore on its list of seven countries where getting from one place to another is seamless—so much so that visitors prefer it over private transport options such as taxis.

Travelbinger, which was founded by the travel and lifestyle writer and expert Jimmy Im, revealed what it deemed to be a “fascinating trend” based on data from transportation research organizations and tourist surveys.

“In seven specific countries, the combination of reliability, affordability, and comprehensive coverage has created public transport systems so impressive that tourists actively prefer them to taxis,” the report reads.

It lists South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands; Hong Kong, though not a country, completes the list as the seventh location with stellar public transport.

South Korea, where two out of five commuters depend on public transport, takes pole position on the list, particularly because of digital integration that connects technology with traditional rail and bus networks.

The list praised Japan’s punctuality and bullet trains, Swiss railways’ precision, consistency, and modern infrastructure, Germany’s affordable monthly pass covering the nation’s buses and trains, the Netherlands’ sustainability and cycling networks, and Hong Kong’s utilization rates and reliability.

Singapore, meanwhile, “introduced one of the world’s early automatic railway systems, with fully automated lines developing over several years, combining low fares with walking-distance accessibility while implementing congestion tolls to minimize car traffic. This strategic approach has transformed how tourists move through the city-state.”

Touting the “Driverless Transport Paradise” Singapore has created, it noted its clean and efficient MRT system, whose “driverless service… feels like stepping into the future,” and made special mention of airport connectivity.

“Chinese travelers increasingly prioritize Singapore as a visa-friendly destination alongside Japan and Malaysia. The seamless airport connectivity makes Singapore particularly attractive to international visitors who can start using public transport immediately upon arrival,” the Travelbinger piece reads.

According to a poll carried out by the UK-based media company Time Out from earlier this year, Singapore’s public transport system ranked first in Southeast Asia and 12th in the world. The survey was based on the answers of 18,500 urban dwellers in more than 50 territories and countries who rated their city’s public transport. Hong Kong came out on top of the list.

Singapore residents who participated in the poll gave the city-state’s public transport system an 82 per cent approval rating. /TISG

