SG got even tougher on vaping. Should Malaysia follow suit?

SINGAPORE: E-cigarettes have been illegal in Singapore for some time now, but Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his National Day Rally speech on Aug 17 that Singapore will begin treating vaping as a “drug issue” and that enforcement efforts would be enhanced.

The rising number of young people who use them has been a cause for concern, especially since some have been found to contain addictive or harmful substances. Some of the vape pods that officers from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) have seized this year were found to contain etomidate, an anaesthetic which can cause addiction and physical dependence.

And now, health experts in Malaysia are saying that the country should follow suit. According to a report in The Star, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, who chairs the Alliance for a Safe Community, supports a move from the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) to take a tougher stance on vaping.

On Aug 21 (Thursday), he said, “My main concern is this: if no action is taken to address vaping at this early stage, it will inevitably escalate into a larger problem with serious consequences for the country.

“If vaping contains addictive substances, as reported in neighbouring countries, this is an issue that must be taken seriously.”

The number of people using vapes in Malaysia has also been on the rise, said the country’s Deputy Health Minister, Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni, in a speech on July 12, World No Tobacco Day.

He acknowledged that while adult smoking rates have gone down, what is concerning is that vape use went up from 4.9 to 5.1 per cent in 2023, with youths taking up electronic smoking products.

Six Malaysian states—Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis, Kedah, and Pahang—are no longer issuing and renewing licences for the sale of e-cigarettes.

Commenting on the report in The Star, many Facebook users appeared to agree that a tougher stance on vaping, such as that Singapore has taken, is a step in the right direction.

“Singapore has made a good decision….loving their people’s health…,” wrote one.

“Best practices,” another agreed.

Others advised that stopping the sale of vapes in convenience stores such as 7-Eleven would be a good place for Malaysia to start.

A commenter agreed, writing, “First, go hard on suppliers and shops selling them in Malaysia. Sorry to say, still can see many SG people buying them from JB shops.” /TISG

