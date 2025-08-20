// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Commuters caught vaping on public transport will be reported, asked to leave premises

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: As part of the government’s more stringent regulations against vaping, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced earlier this week that any individual caught vaping on public transport vehicles will be removed from the premises and reported to authorities.

Moreover, “for those found intoxicated, police may be called in too,” LTA announced in a social media post on Monday (Aug 18), one day after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his National Day Rally speech that Singapore will begin treating vaping as a “drug issue.” He also said that enforcement efforts would be enhanced.

“Vaping? Not on our watch. We’re stepping up enforcement within our public transport network. Our station staff are on active patrol to keep our public transport spaces safe and smoke-free,” LTA added in its post.

While e-cigarettes are illegal in Singapore, the rising number of young people who use them has been a cause for concern, especially since some have been found to contain addictive or harmful substances.

Some of the vape pods that officers from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) have seized this year were found to contain etomidate, an anaesthetic which can cause addiction and physical dependence. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in May that the government was working towards listing etomidate as an illegal drug.

The authority also reminded the public that individuals found guilty of vape-related offences may face fines of as much as S$2,000.

“Let’s keep our commuting experience pleasant for everyone,” the LTA added.

E-cigarettes are among the items listed on the website of the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) that are not allowed to be brought into the city-state. Even possessing an e-cigarette, whether or not one plans to actually use it, can lead to fines and penalties. Visitors transiting through Singapore are not even allowed to have these devices. Starting from earlier this year, the authorities have stepped up enforcement efforts at airports and other checkpoints.

On its part, public transport operator SMRT (Singapore Mass Rapid Transit) also wrote in an Aug 18 post that vaping is strictly banned on the SMRT-operated network.

“SMRT is committed to keeping public transport safe for everyone. We enforce a zero-tolerance policy and will not hesitate to report offenders to the relevant authorities,” it said.

People who wish to report vaping incidents may do so at 6684 2036 / 6684 2037  or through this link.

“Together, we can stamp out vaping and protect our shared spaces,” SMRT added. /TISG

