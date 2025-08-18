‘Vaping is Prohibited’ signs to be displayed at nightlife establishments across Singapore

SINGAPORE: In line with the announcement from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his National Day Rally speech on August 17 that Singapore will be treating vaping as a drug issue, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is collaborating with the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) to help get the message across.

While e-cigarettes are illegal in Singapore, the rising number of young people who use them has been a cause for concern, especially since some have been found to contain addictive or harmful substances.

The HSA said in a recent press statement that its collaboration with the SNBA is meant to remind people that vaping is illegal and to report incidents related to vaping at nightlife establishments.

One significant part of the collaboration is that the establishments will begin posting “Vaping is Prohibited” signs prominently at their entrances and within their premises. Importantly, the signs will also contain a QR code linked to HSA’s online reporting portal (www.go.gov.sg/reportvape), which will allow patrons and staff to report vaping activities, including the illegal use or supply of e-vaporisers.

It added that nightlife establishments are also urged to deny entry to patrons found with or consuming e-vaporisers, which would demonstrate that there will be no tolerance for the habit.

“Working with industry partners like SNBA helps strengthen ground-level deterrence and is an important part of HSA’s strategy to combat illegal vaping. Vaping has no place in daily life, including Singapore’s nightlife entertainment scene. All nightlife establishments should work with us to keep their venues vape-free and report any illegal activities to the authorities,” said Adjunct Professor (Dr) Raymond Chua, HSA Chief Executive Officer.

Penalties for e-vaporiser offences in Singapore

At the moment, buying, possessing, and using vapes may cause an offender to be fined as much as S$2,000. However, PM Wong said in his Aug 17 speech that this is “no longer enough” and that “much stiffer” penalties will soon be meted out.

Individuals who sell e-cigarettes containing harmful substances may even receive jail sentences and “more severe punishments,” although the specifics of the punishments have yet to be clarified.

People who are found guilty of importing, distributing, selling, or offering e-vaporisers and their components for, at the moment, may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months or both for the first offence, and fined up to S$20,000, or imprisoned for up to 12 months or both, for the second or subsequent offence.

HSA underlined that members of the public continue to play a crucial role in Singapore’s fight against illegal e-vaporiser activities, and people who have information on the illegal advertisement, import, distribution, sale or possession of e-vaporisers can contact HSA through two channels: HSA’s online reporting form found at www.go.gov.sg/reportvape or through scanning the QR code; or calling the Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037. This number is operational daily, including weekends and public holidays, from 9 am to 9 pm.

Additionally, HSA said that e-vaporiser disposal bins will be placed across the island at 26 Community Clubs and one Resident’s Network Centre so that people may dispose of their vapes safely. Those who throw away their vapes or voluntarily seek support for quitting will not face any penalties for doing so. /TISG

