Tuesday, September 9, 2025
30.9 C
Singapore
Photo: Facebook / SMRT
Singapore News
Less than 1 min.Read

Service 176 to serve new bus stop along Bukit Panjang Road from Sep 28

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: From Sep 28, 2025 (Sunday), Service 176 will begin calling at the bus stop at Blk 184 (BS 44909) and stop calling at the bus stop at Blk 183 (BS 44259) along Bukit Panjang Road, SMRT announced.

The adjustment means that commuters who currently board or alight at Blk 183 will have to use the nearby Blk 184 stop instead. This change is likely part of the larger efforts by SMRT to streamline operations in the area.

Netizens chime in

Online, reactions were mixed. One commuter quipped: “Argh, now I have to walk after alighting from 187,” showing how this change will affect their daily routine.

Another suggested a broader rethink of the bus stop arrangements, writing: “Personally, I think that the Blk 183 bus stop should be closed and 171 and 970 be brought to the Blk 184 stop, and 176 should stay put. This would make it easier for transfers between the various services, rather than forcing people to walk unnecessarily for their transfers. Especially seniors and PWDs.”

The changes will take effect from the first bus on Sep 28.

