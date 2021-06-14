Seo Ye Ji’s latest updates since scandal involving ex boyfriend

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Since the controversy involving her former boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun, actress Seo Ye Ji has updated her fans for the first time.

The actress wrote a post on her official fan cafe, writing, “Knowing there are people who believe in me is something that makes me feel good.” Seo Ye Ji has been silent on social media and her fan cafe for the past two months and her update made her fans relieved and excited.

Media outlet Dispatch previously reported on Seo Ye Ji’s alleged involvement in Kim Jung Hyun’s behaviour on the set of the drama Time. Her past allegations about being a school bully were also been brought back into the spotlight. She’s since been dropped from the drama ‘Island’ as well as various brands despite her label’s official statement denying the allegations, as reported by Allkpop.

Born on April 6, 1990, Seo Ye Ji is a South Korean actress. She began her acting career in the sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3 (2013–2014). This was followed by major roles in period drama Diary of a Night Watchman (2014), thriller Last (2015) and fantasy Moorim School: Saga of the Brave (2016). Her notable lead roles in television series include Save Me (2017), and Lawless Lawyer (2018). She rose to prominence with the romance drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020).

While Seo’s ambition was to be a TV news presenter, things took a different turn when she caught the attention of the CEO of her then-management company, Made in Chan Entertainment, who persuaded her to venture into acting. In March 2013, she stepped in the entertainment industry by appearing in an advertisement for SK Telecom. In May 2013, she featured in the Samsung Galaxy S4 short film Love essaying the role of Min-joo. She debuted as an actress in the tvN sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3 which aired for 120 episodes from September 23, 2013 to May 15, 2014.

She next starred in the MBC historical drama Diary of a Night Watchman (2014) where she essayed a major role for which she was nominated at the 2014 MBC Drama Awards in the Best New Actress category.

